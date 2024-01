OB Woman’s Club to Celebrate 100 Years — Tuesday, Jan. 30

Come celebrate the OB Woman’s Club’s 100 year Kickoff Party on Tuesday, January 30th.

Their 100 year kickoff event starts at 5:30 pm with some socializing/mingling, followed by proclamations from City and State Assembly commencing at 6 pm. They will be serving cake, champagne, and sparkling cider. The party goes till 7:30pm.

Ocean Beach Woman’s Club is located at 2160 Bacon Street.