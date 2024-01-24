After New Hampshire: Time for ‘Deus Ex Machina’

By Colleen O’Connor

It is an odd time in U.S. politics. The majority of Americans do NOT want a rematch between Biden and Trump. Advancing age, declining mental acuity, multiple wars, global financial maladies, and fear, rather than fortitude, seems in ascendancy.

The GOP nomination is almost guaranteed to be Trump. The Democrats to be Biden. The pairing few want. The political quagmire, unsavory tactics, and lack of any adult governance (GOP House majority can’t keep a Speaker or deliver a budget) is beyond disturbing. It is bottomless.

Something needs to be done and quickly. What to do? How to do it? And why?

Prayer is preferable, but those praying seem to be “lost in the wilderness.” And have chosen “the Second Coming” as the answer. They may be right.

Don’t laugh. It could happen, but most would prefer some sanity and peace on this earth now.

Nikki Haley lost New Hampshire’s GOP primary race last night. Even so, Fox News voter analysis looked at 1,800 voters in the New Hampshire Republican Primary and found that over one-third of them said they would NEVER vote for Donald Trump. So, weak spot for Trump.

But she provided a brilliant comeback speech. Lots of joy, promises that the “race is not over.” Smiles, jabs and many references to Trump’s intellectual failings. In fact, to his recent slurred speech, ridiculous claims that he won New Hampshire primary and general elections in 2016 and 2020.

One would assume New Hampshire residents know this to be false.

Add Trump’s rambling, incoherent, attempts to describe a missile defense: “‘Ding, Ding, Ding, Boom, Whoosh!’

Things could change. A conviction for Trump, a Supreme Court decision that invokes the 14th Amendment and disqualifies Trump, or more evidence of mental fragility. Still, that would only bring about more chaos, more madness, and more belief in fiction not facts.

Beyond that, there is a centuries’ old fix. One that could solve everything without another Civil War or non-stop riots. One the Greeks employed and almost every generation after. Deux Ex machina. Literally translated, “God in the Machine.”

According to Wikipedia: Deus ex machina is a plot device whereby a seemingly unsolvable problem in a story is suddenly or abruptly resolved by an unexpected and unlikely occurrence.

Its function is generally to resolve an otherwise irresolvable plot situation, to surprise the audience, to bring the tale to a happy ending or act as a comedic device.

All the great storytellers, mystery writers, playwrights, and even Shakespeare made use of the device. Write a great story, but can’t solve the puzzle, find an appropriate crowd-pleasing ending, or any satisfactory ending at all, then call in “Deus ex machina.”

Sound effects instead of the English language!

Pray for the plot device. Trump could implode in public. And Biden could retire from the race.

“Deus ex machina” is as good as it gets for now.