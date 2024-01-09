Man, Could I Have Put a NIL to Good Use

by Ernie McCray

I hadn’t been paying too much attention

to these NIL* deals

college athletes have at their disposal,|

how well they’re compensated

for having their name, likeness, and image displayed,

but I was just reading how

some of these jocks

are making millions of dollars

and I say more power

to them

because when I look back on the days

when I played,

as a teenage dad,

I sure could have used some cash.

Now, my classes were paid for

and I pulled in a sum

for not living in a dorm,

but when I wasn’t practicing

or playing in games,

I wasn’t sitting back

smoking cigars

and eating escargot and caviar

as I was holding down more jobs

than the Jamaicans on “In Living Color”:

janitoring, lifeguarding, dish washing, table bussing,

catering, dog walking,

driving a family car for a mortuary

and also answering the phone,

reacting to every sound when I was alone,

spooked to the bone,

and I don’t think I got any sleep

except in class

which makes how I ever graduated

kind of a mystery to me.

And something like a NIL deal

would have been way beyond

what my imagination

could take on.

These modern-day college athletes

are some lucky sons-of-guns.

Born at just the right time.

___

* NIL = name, image, likeness