A Heart-Felt ‘Thank You’ From the Widder Curry

By Judi Curry

I received the 10th call/email today from readers of the OB Rag with the same question.

I have not written anything for the Rag for many weeks. Two people that wrote to me thought that I had passed from this earth – that was until they read my mango article in the blog recently. Then they wondered why I hadn’t written for so long. This is why.

I took a horrendous fall on November 29th. Apparently my heart rate was way too low – (34) and I had no control over my actions. I was walking out to the laundry room with a basket of laundry in my right hand and just fell – into the planter on the left side of the brick walkway. In a way I was fortunate because the pool was on the right side, and the water temperature was 61 degrees. If I had fallen into the water and hit my head I possible could have drowned. (Of course, if I fell into the water and didn’t hit my head I would have gotten the hell out of the water as quickly as possible.)

As it was, I hit the right side of my face on a loose brick in the planter, and that caused me to break my jaw. But, of course, that wasn’t enough for me, so I bounced and hit the left side of my cheek on the same brick and broke my cheek bone. I tried to break the fall – I never lost consciousness – and managed to break a bone in my left wrist as well as the pinkie finger.

I was fortunate that I had my cell phone with me, because no one was home. I called the fireman across the street but he was at work. I called the fireman across the next street and he wasn’t home either. I ended up calling 911 and they sent out 9 of the most handsome firemen they had to help me. There I was – lying on the ground; all these handsome men asking me questions, and I could barely answer their questions! (I know I will never get an opportunity like that again, but at my age who cares?)

I was put in an ambulance and taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital, where it was discovered that my heart rate was so low and that I would need a pacemaker if I wanted to continue my life. Since I now have 20 grandchildren and hadn’t finished my holiday shopping, I thought that the pacemaker was a pretty good idea, and 24 hours later, in a very short time – 41 minutes – the pacemaker was installed and I was told that I would be kept another 24 hours just to make sure it was working.

(I found out something about the pacemaker that I didn’t know before – when I die I cannot leave it to another human being BUT I can leave it to one of my dogs! I told that to both Precious and Rex and although they didn’t show any sign of exuberance, I know that they were thrilled with the prospect of my leaving a life saving measure to them.)

24 hours after having the pacemaker installed, I came home but with a lot of restrictions. And, of course, having a broken hand and finger did not allow me to use my computer. Until yesterday! I am to happy to say that I am on the mend – I have seen the Cardiologist that said things really look good now – my heart rate is at 68 instead of 34; I’ve been to the pacemaker clinic where I was told that I would go back again in 3 months just to make sure all is ok, and then I wouldn’t have to go back for an entire year!

And an astounding piece of news – the battery in the pacemaker, depending on how often it goes of — can last as much as 17 months! I’ve had two absolutely delightful therapists come to the house for 8 visits to help me get my life together again – Raquelle, a Physical Therapist and Binda, and Occupational Therapist. And… just a few days ago a visiting nurse came to the house to see how I was faring also!

So… I want to thank those of you that sent me cards, comments, and prayers. A special thank you to those of you that offered to do my shopping, cooking, and cleaning until I was able to do it myself again. All of you helped me get through one of the more difficult times in my life. I am so thankful that I was able to survive with only a minimal amount of pain and suffering, and know that I am mending faster than my physicians thought it would take me to do so.

There is still a lot of life left in me, and I am looking forward to restarting the restaurant reviews in the very near future. Again, thank you for all your best wishes.