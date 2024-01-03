‘I Wish We Would Try Seeing Through Lallia’s Eyes’

by Ernie McCray
Lallia Allali,
a friend of mine,
was removed as the chairperson
of a committee
that advises San Diego City Schools
on programs and services for English Learners –
for posting a graphic on social media
that portrayed Israel as the killer of babies,
and I must say
that’s not a vision
I would ever use
as an expression of my views
regarding the war
that’s raging
between
Palestinians and Jews.
However, at the same time,
I am not Lallia,
an Arab woman
whose emotions
are wracked with pain,
living with the horrors
her people are going through
but when I look through her eyes
and try to understand
I see a woman
who is
terribly grief stricken,
very much pissed.
War does that to folks.
And who are we as a humanity
if we can’t comprehend this?
You can’t cancel a human being
for screaming!
Lallia should be held in our embrace,
and told
“I’m so terribly sorry you feel the way you do”
and asked
“What do you think we should do?”
I mean she is known as one who overflows with progressive ideas.
And we should ask ourselves:
“Who, in our community, has advocated
for all students to be well educated
more than Lallia Allali herself?”
And, in all of the reports around town
regarding her dismissal,
there is no mention
of what brought on her anger at the beginning:
her concern
that the school system,
while the armed conflict in Gaza
rages on,
has been offering more
support to Jewish students
than Muslim students
when both groups
need a lot of tending to
and, of course, if this is true.
it needs to be corrected,
and, if it’s not true,
then answers are needed
as to why there are some
who think it’s true.
Any way you look at it, though,
with or without, Lallia,
this committee that’s setup
to address
the learning and emotional needs
of English Learners
in our schools
has a lot to do
and if they do that in ways
that lead to all students
being and feeling respected,
they will be following the lead of a woman
who has dedicated her life to that
and I say that
because I’ve looked through her eyes
on many occasions
concerning creating schools
that are responsive
to the needs of all students.
I wish amends could be made
for her being cast aside
so, she can continue her immense upside
as an advocate
for children.
No one does it better.
I don’t know all the circumstances of her firing and the wording she used in her sm posts, but taking into account today’s political climate and divisive nature of the war going on between Israel and Hamas, one really needs to think before hitting send. If she referred to Israel as a “murder of babies”, that can be taken as antisemitism. The fact that Israel’s actions have in fact resulted in innocent people being killed doesn’t change that. Hama’s actions resulted in innocent people being killed, even if it’s a much much smaller #. Since the attack and the resulting retaliation on the part of Israel, anti-Semitism has EXPLODED, and with that so has hypersensitivity towards anti-Semitism and yes it has resulted in false accusations but here we are. Islamophobia has exploded too of course, but one doesn’t excuse the other.
Anyway it goes back to the fact that one needs think before they post. My organization has let go of a couple contractors in the last month for sm posts related to current events. Emotional trauma is not always a saving grace.
“The offending image, spotted last weekend, shows a Jewish Star of David beheading five babies, with the caption: “The devil is killing.””
Actually, screw this women. She’s trash and Israel’s atrocities does not change that.