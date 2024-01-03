‘I Wish We Would Try Seeing Through Lallia’s Eyes’

by Ernie McCray

Lallia Allali,

a friend of mine,

was removed as the chairperson

of a committee

that advises San Diego City Schools

on programs and services for English Learners –

for posting a graphic on social media

that portrayed Israel as the killer of babies,

and I must say

that’s not a vision

I would ever use

as an expression of my views

regarding the war

that’s raging

between

Palestinians and Jews.

However, at the same time,

I am not Lallia,

an Arab woman

whose emotions

are wracked with pain,

living with the horrors

her people are going through

but when I look through her eyes

and try to understand

I see a woman

who is

terribly grief stricken,

very much pissed.

War does that to folks.

And who are we as a humanity

if we can’t comprehend this?

You can’t cancel a human being

for screaming!

Lallia should be held in our embrace,

and told

“I’m so terribly sorry you feel the way you do”

and asked

“What do you think we should do?”

I mean she is known as one who overflows with progressive ideas.

And we should ask ourselves:

“Who, in our community, has advocated

for all students to be well educated

more than Lallia Allali herself?”

And, in all of the reports around town

regarding her dismissal,

there is no mention

of what brought on her anger at the beginning:

her concern

that the school system,

while the armed conflict in Gaza

rages on,

has been offering more

support to Jewish students

than Muslim students

when both groups

need a lot of tending to

and, of course, if this is true.

it needs to be corrected,

and, if it’s not true,

then answers are needed

as to why there are some

who think it’s true.

Any way you look at it, though,

with or without, Lallia,

this committee that’s setup

to address

the learning and emotional needs

of English Learners

in our schools

has a lot to do

and if they do that in ways

that lead to all students

being and feeling respected,

they will be following the lead of a woman

who has dedicated her life to that

and I say that

because I’ve looked through her eyes

on many occasions

concerning creating schools

that are responsive

to the needs of all students.

I wish amends could be made

for her being cast aside

so, she can continue her immense upside

as an advocate

for children.

No one does it better.