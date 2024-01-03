Rally for Cannabis Equity at Mayor Gloria’s State of City Address — Wed., Jan.10

From ASA

San Diego Americans for Safe Access, a cannabis patient advocacy group along with San Diego Diversity Cannabis Group invites you to demand Mayor Todd Gloria get behind more cannabis collectives into the city of San Diego.

We are rallying at the Mayor’s State of the City address to support the proposed Cannabis Social Equity and Economic Development (SEED) program! This will be on Wed., January 10 @6PM at Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101.

The goal of the program is to achieve greater access to medical cannabis for patients, especially in underserved areas where there are deserts to access. The proposed 36 potential retail collectives would have priority licenses and considerations for people who have been incarcerated for cannabis and reside or resided in areas of San Diego which have been historically over-policed. It is a social justice program funded by the state in the form of grants to cities interested in mitigating the harms of over-policing and fulfilling the state’s push to get more regulated retail access operating in the state’s cities and counties.

We thought with a progressive Mayor and Council we could achieve this important goal but we were wrong to think it would be easy. Special interests have stalled the program’s advancement. As evidenced by the letter sent to the Mayor, press, state officials, and other interested parties, the work must ramp up.

Studies show cities should plan for one cannabis retail outlet per 10-17,000 citizens. San Diego has one outlet per 100,000.

Mayor Todd Gloria is running for another term. He has a challenger – a cannabis community favorite in Geneviéve Jones-Wright – who just announced her run to take his position. Jones-Wright is deeply committed to the cannabis community. In her bid for District Attorney several years ago, she made lasting friendships with our folks.

Please tentatively save the date: Jan. 10th at 6PM at Balboa Theatre Near 4th and E St. at Horton Plaza. Please wear a white shirt, if possible, patches and signs will be available or bring your own. Stay tuned to this event page and the Mayor’s press office in the event that the date of the State of the City Address is changed.