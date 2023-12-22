Man Rescued From Sunset Cliffs Tunnel

Rescue crews have freed a man who became trapped in a narrow tunnel under rocks on Sunset Cliffs in San Diego County after a challenging 18-hour rescue mission.

The man, who is conscious, was first spotted on the cliffs at 3:43 p.m. Thursday, according to San Diego Fire Rescue. Just after 11 a.m., rescuers using a rope-and-pulley system hoisted the man via a stretcher onto the bluffs above the sea cliffs.

It’s unclear how long the man tunneled in an attempt to create shelter, but during that time he slid further down and became wedged under a rock in the bottom of a tunnel about 12 to 15 feet into the hillside, SDFD Battalion Chief Craig Newell said.

“The gentleman is trapped in a very narrow space about 12-inches wide, between a sea wall and a cliff that’s eroded and created a tunnel,” Newell told NBC 7.

The man entered the tunnel feet first and was trapped up to his waist in debris, Newell said. Rescuers have been able to free him a bit and lift him, but his feet are still stuck.

“We had a rescuer tunnel in last night from below and was able to reach his feet and started drilling the rocks beneath his feet, but the tide started to come in and we had to pull him [the rescuer] out for safety,” Newell said.

Rescuers have stopped operations as they wait for the tide to lower. An SDFRD technical rescue team and Chula Vista Fire Department crews are at the scene working to free the man. SDFD has called a team from San Bernardino who are experts in cave rescues, to assist.

SDFD said the man told them he had been screaming for days and are not exactly sure how long he’s been down there.

The trapped man was provided with electrolytes and hot packs and blankets to keep him warm during the night. An engine company was there all night with him.

“We are planning for 12 and maybe another 24 hours of continuous work,” Newell said.

As the storm hit San Diego County overnight, SDFD said they had lightning and downpours overnight and a rise in sea level which made things a bit difficult. NBC7

The unidentified man was believed to have minor injuries, SDFD said.

Cable Street was expected to be closed from the cliffs to Orchard Boulevard until further notice, police said.