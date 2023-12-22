Crews Work to Rescue Man From Under Concrete at Orchard and Cable

Since Thursday, first responders have been working to rescue a middle-aged man who slipped and fell under broken concrete sections on the side of a cliff in Ocean Beach. Fire officials believe he may have been stuck there for up to three days.

Around 3:42 p.m., a rescue team reported to Cable St. and Orchard Ave. about a medical emergency after someone heard him calling for help, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD).

As of 7:35 a.m. Friday morning, crews are still working to extricate the man from the hole.

During a news conference Thursday evening, SDFD Battalion Chief Craig Newell says rescuers discovered the man underneath a rip rap tunneling, attempting to create a shelter.

While tunneling, he slid further down and is now wedged underneath the rock at the bottom of the tunnel, which is about 12-15 feet down in the hillside, according to Newell.

The victim, who is in stable condition, has been able to communicate with first responders, per SDFD. Rescuers have not given him food in case he vomits, but will wait to see when to provide him with nutrition through an IV.

The storm and high tide delayed efforts to free him from the hole, SDFD said. When the tide recedes, crews will begin drilling and digging around him.

Check back for updates on this developing story.