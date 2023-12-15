Man on Personal Watercraft Charged in July Death of 12-Year-Old Paddle Boarder in Mission Bay Crash

A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of 12-year-old girl who was struck by a personal watercraft as she was paddle boarding in Mission Bay last summer.

Arsanyous Refat Ghaly, 19, was arrested in Los Angeles on Nov. 8 on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, San Diego police spokesman Lt. Adam Sharki confirmed Thursday. Fox 5 was first to report the arrest Thursday.

Ghaly, who was 18 at the time of the crash, was arraigned in San Diego Superior Court on Nov. 16. His bail was set at $20,000. He is no longer jail custody. According to the complaint filed by prosecutors, the single charge he faces carries a potential sentence of up to six years in custody.

The girl is identified in the complaint as Savannah P.

His attorney, Hakim Hakim, said the case involves “a tragic accident.” We sympathize with all the parties involved,”he said in an email Thursday. “Because the matter is still pending before the Court we cannot comment further.”

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. July 29 in the area of De Anza Cove. The girl was brought the shore, where she was given CPR until paramedics arrived and took her to a hospital, where she died.

The crash was in “an open speed” area, where watercraft operators must slow down to 5 mph or less within 100 feet of the shore or another operator, a police official told the Union-Tribune in July.

Ghaly’s preliminary hearing is slated for Jan. 15.

Death of Girl Prompts Calls for Crack-down on Unlicensed Watercraft

Community leaders are calling for more aggressive efforts to crack down on illegal rentals in Mission Bay of recreational water vehicles commonly known by the brand name Jet Ski, after a 12-year-old girl on a paddle board was run over and killed three weeks ago by a person driving one. Those efforts could include undercover sting operations, stiffer fines and having police join ongoing efforts by San Diego lifeguards to cite reckless riders and impound Jet Skis rented from unlicensed companies or individuals.

Lifeguards say they are open to new strategies, but plan for now to stick with their current efforts. In addition to citations and impounds, those include warning people about the dangers of using websites to rent from unlicensed operators. In contrast to rental companies licensed by the city, unlicensed operators aren’t required to explain safety protocols or how to avoid hazards in the bay. They also often lack the insurance required for licensed operators and don’t have rescue boats. More?