Judge Rejects Final Legal Challenge, Clears Way for Midway Rising Re-Development

By Brooke Binkowski / Times of San Diego / Dec. 16, 2023
A judge rejected a final legal challenge to Measure C Friday, clearing the way for the Midway Rising redevelopment project in the Sports Arena area.
The voter-approved measure removed the 30-foot coastal height limit for the Midway District, including the 48.5-acre Midway-Pacific Highway Community Plan area.
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria celebrated the decision. “It’s been a monumental week for housing in San Diego,” he said.
Measure C narrowly passed in 2022. Opponents of the measure said that removing the limit would block coastal views and invite traffic congestion. Proponents countered that the development plan would benefit the entire region.
The Midway Rising plan is anticipated to offer more than 4,000 housing units, a sports arena, a park, and an entertainment and cultural arts district.
Go here for the Judge’s order.
Judge Bacal denial represents a total collapse in jurisprudence arguably failing to address the threats to public safety; the comprehensive geological evaluations that lead to the original creation of the 30ft height restriction for the Midway. The restriction arose from the soil composition of the former naturally occurring tide flats that existed for millennia and it’s centralized location on the Rose Creek Fault Line.
When Alonzo Horton purchased the land to displace downtown San Diego civic leaders did so for two very critical reasons: 1.) Solid bedrock to build upon and 2.) The ability to dredge San Diego Bay for the fledgling West Coast U.S. Navy installation and the creation of an embarcadero to accommodate cargo ships for the transfer of goods to a natural resource deprived desert landscape that is San Diego.
Why these factors are critical and why all San Diegans should find the court’s profitable, short-sided, myopic and oppressive legal decisions questionable is because they have all been arguably void of any discernible commonplace concern for public safety.
These legal decisions rendered in cases surrounding the Midway area will prove themselves demonstrably disastrous for the two reasons the 30ft height restriction imposed by the Coastal Preservation Act of 1972 included the Midway area in the first place:
1.) The soil displaced from dredging San Diego Bay was dumped to back-fill the tide flats that we refer as the “Midway” Area were layered on top of the naturally occurring loosely compacted sediment of the tidelands that existed there thousands of years prior to the founding of the first mission by Friar Junipero Sierra.
2.) The Midway area sits smack dab in the middle of the Rose Creek Fault Line
Prior to implementing the inclusion of the Midway area in the 30ft height restrictions of the Coastal Preservation Act of 1972 both seismologists and geologists submitted well founded research concluding that the loosely packed sediment in combination with the fact that the Midway area sits significantly below the water table, WILL RESULT IN LIQUEFACTION IN THE PRESENCE OF AN EARTHQUAKE OF 4.9 OR GREATER!
Based upon their research seismologist and geologists surmised that the Midway area could not conceivably, under any circumstances, safely accommodate the weight of buildings exceeding 30 feet without a tremendous threat to the residents.
Fast forward to 2020, edified locals, geologist, seismologists tried desperately and repeatedly to bring this to the City Council attention, more specifically to City Councilmember President Jen Campbell’s attention prior to the proposal to going before the Council. She literally, physically refused to listen.
It is a fact that; the only public or professional debate or discussion that took place under Campbell’s “oversight” was the Zoom meeting of the Point Loma Democratic Club. Campbell thoroughly embarrassed herself by physically extricated herself from the Zoom meeting immediately upon the first breath of scrutiny for her proposal for the removal the 30ft restrictions, and I do mean immediately.
Upon the very first question, politely posed, by Democratic Club member Mandy Havlik, Jen Campbell fabricated an overly melodramatic display replete with and incredibly misplaced false sense of outrage, using it as an excuse to literally storm out of the Zoom meeting. Despite the shock of the members of the Democratic Club, the meeting continued, without Jen Campbell.
Had Campbell shown any discernible responsibility to her constituents she would have stayed on the meeting through it’s conclusion. Campbell would have been made aware of the above listed threats to public safety. And, by the way this is a matter of public record. The video of the Zoom meeting in it’s entirety, is available. This was the only forum prior to the Council vote to bring the proposal before the voters. I is my belief that the mishandling of this procedure establish a strong case of malfeasance that could serve as the legal bases for racketeering charges as I will now expound upon.
The main factors attributed to the Recall Jen Campaign was her dismissive attitude toward all public safety issues specifically her and her staff’s refusal to engage with her constituents and the public about anything critical of her own personal agenda. (talking to you Michael Smollins)
At the time Jen Campbell exploited the cover of the protracted public emergency of the pandemic as subterfuge to ram this proposal through the San Diego City Council to get it on the ballot, then Council President Jen Campbell, refused to allow any testimony my seismologists, geologists, nor any member of the public for that matter in opposition prior to the vote to place what became Measure C and placed on the ballot. Furthermore, conveniently City TV was removed from Spectrum Cable subscribers that represent the largest number of San Diegans; while the Cox Cable subscribers experienced no difficulty with the City TV coverage of the meeting. We went up the chain of management with Spectrum and the technical director confirmed that the City Council feed was shut off, and there existed no technical difficulties with Spectrum cable equipment what-so-ever. I believe this issue alone, but especially in the context of other highly dubious conduct, decisions, and closed door meetings including but not limited to 101 Ash Street serve as legitimate grounds to grounds to convene a Grand Jury investigation.