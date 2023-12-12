Gift and Book Sale – OB Library Lawn – Sat., Dec. 16th 11am-3pm – Volunteers Needed

From Laura Dennison, Membership Chair – Friends of OB Library
Dear Friends,
Our big end-of-the-year book and gift sale is this Saturday, Dec. 16th from 11am to 3 pm. And we need volunteers:
- We need helpers to price the gift items on Wednesday and Thursday.
- We need helpers to haul out tables and book boxes from 9 to 11 am
- We need people to help the cashier from 11 to 3.
- We need helpers to roam around the sale. 11 to 3.
- We need “take-downers” to put everything back after the sale: from 3-4ish
Next year, in January, we can really use helpers to “process” the book donations. This would mean 1-2 hours of volunteering on Tuesday and/or Friday afternoons.
Do you know how to use eBay? We could sure use your help.
Let me know if anything appeals to you. Text me at 858-255-0053 or email me at lauradennison@mac.com
