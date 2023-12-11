Here’s Geneviéve Jones-Wright – Candidate for San Diego Mayor

From Campaign website:

Who is Geneviéve Jones-Wright?

Geneviéve is a native San Diegan born and raised by her single mother Mae, who retired from UCSD Hospital after working 25 years as a custodian, instilling in her the importance of community service, commitment to family, faith, and helping others to succeed.

While in the fourth grade, Jones-Wright decided to pursue the law after she was inspired by the achievements of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall. Geneviéve graduated from San Diego’s Patrick Henry High School, received a bachelor’s degree from the University of San Francisco, her law degree from Howard University School of Law, and her Master of Laws from California Western School of Law in San Diego.

Jones-Wright is an adjunct professor at Point Loma Nazarene University, was a member of the San Diego Commission on Gang Prevention and Intervention, and serves as the Founding Executive Director of Community Advocates for Just and Moral Governance (also known as MoGo) holding government accountable and working to achieve a more just and inclusive community for everyone.

In this role, Geneviéve, uses her skills to bring communities together in coalition to address the issues that impact all residents, no matter where they live.

Here’s the Times of San Diego:

Former DA Candidate Geneviéve Jones-Wright Enters Race for San Diego Mayor

Former progressive candidate for district attorney Geneviéve Jones-Wright has entered the race for Mayor of San Diego, bringing to six the number of challengers to incumbent Todd Gloria.

Jones-Wright, who served as a deputy public defender before running for District Attorney, lost to Summer Stephan in 2018 despite financial backing from philanthropist George Soros who supports progressive causes. She then founded the nonprofit Community Advocates for Just and Moral Governance.

“I am running to become San Diego’s next mayor! As a native San Diegan, I understand the challenges facing San Diegans and am committed to creating a city that everyone can afford and thrive in at every stage of life,” she said in a Facebook post.

“It’s time for a mayor who will lead San Diego like the world-class city we are and expand opportunities for every San Diegan,” she said.

The other candidates who filed by the Thursday deadline are nursing student Athena Johnson, physics professor Thomas Nguyen, former City Council candidate Jane Glasson, real estate professional Dan Smiechowski and San Diego Police officer Larry Turner.

They’ll face off in the statewide primary election on March 5.