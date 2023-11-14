No Salary Ever Made Me Stop Reaching for My Dreams

By Ernie McCray
I read somewhere that
“A salary is the amount your employer
pays you to forget your dreams.”
And my take on the idea is
are you kidding me,
with some of the poorly paying jobs I had early in my life,
sweeping and mopping
and buffing and dusting
in between
wiping tears from my eyes
and cussing?
These gigs
kept my sight on my dreams
with the focus
of a hungry predator
looking to sink its teeth
into an easy prey,
and not only that
I had an employer,
a school system,
that wrote me monthly checks
that gave me the wherewithal,
although barely, at first,
to live out my dreams,
let alone abandon them,
my dream to own a home
wherein I could
feed and clothe my family,
my dream to have a voice
in my community
through writing
and acting
and political and social
activism,
and most of all
my employment
enabled me to fulfill my biggest life dream,
besides living to a ripe old age,
that dream being to work with children,
to use my and their life experiences
as a guide
to opening the world
to our scrutiny
helping them to turn
it inside out
and learn to understand
its complexities
and its subtleties,
its truths and its lies.
Nothing, salary or otherwise,
could have taken my eyes
off this dream,
this reaching for the stars,
because it was sought after to,
in some small way,
keep hope alive.
