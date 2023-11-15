City Council Passes ‘Incentives’ for San Diego Property Owners to Hurry Up and Fix Their Damn Sidewalks

Pt Loma OB Monthly – City News Service / Nov. 14, 2023

The San Diego City Council voted Nov. 13 to approve a permit fee waiver and expedited permit process for sidewalk repairs through June 2026 in an effort to encourage property owners to fix damaged sidewalks.

The city says it needs residents to help cover about $238 million in needed repairs and help reduce city payouts to people injured by crumbling sidewalks.

State law contains a special designation for sidewalks that makes adjacent property owners responsible for repairs.

San Diego plans to begin sending notices to thousands of property owners this winter alerting them that they are responsible for fixing damaged sidewalks near their properties that could lead to injury lawsuits. No enforcement actions are planned so far.

The City Council’s 5-3 decision followed a vote last month by its Active Transportation and Infrastructure Committee to support waiving the $2,100 permit fee and streamlining the approval process.

Instead of the current procedure, which requires property owners to submit a repair plan that faces multiple reviews by city officials before and after the repairs, they now will be able to simply hire a contractor to do the work and send in before-and-after photos.

The city also has set aside $300,000 to pay the full cost of repairs when notices of responsibility are issued in lower-income locations, including those “deemed eligible for Community Development Block Grant funds, in a ‘promise zone’ or in a community of concern identified per the Climate Equity Index,” according to a city statement.

Council President Sean Elo-Rivera joined members Monica Montgomery Steppe and Vivian Moreno in dissenting in the Nov. 13 vote, expressing concerns about how equitably the program would work. Councilman Raul Campillo was absent.

San Diego has more than 4,550 miles of sidewalks, many of which were poured by private developers from the start of World War II through the 1970s. The average life span of a sidewalk is 50-70 years, and much of the city’s pavement is much older.

“Over the past decade, legal claims related to sidewalk disrepair have cost the city an average of at least $46,000 per closed sidewalk-related claim, compared to an estimated cost of $6,600 to replace the average sidewalk location via a capital improvement project,” according to a city staff report. “Reducing the physical and legal hazards of damaged sidewalks is imperative.”

Damage to sidewalks is commonly caused by tree roots uplifting portions, plus heat expansion, underground utilities and vehicle accidents.

The San Diego Transportation Department says it has a list of more than 5,000 locations that are the responsibility of private property owners. The permit fee waiver is intended to shorten that list considerably.

The city says sidewalks can be repaired through permanent measures such as replacement and sidewalk slicing, which involves cutting sidewalk uplifts and creating a gradual ramp. Damage also can be temporarily mitigated through asphalt ramping, which involves applying a patch of asphalt to an uplifted sidewalk to create a gradual ramp.

The methods are intended to reduce the likelihood of trip-and-fall incidents.

In the 2022-23 fiscal year, 1,968 locations were ramped with asphalt. The average response time was seven days and the average backlog of locations was more than 50. City staff estimated the time for response will decrease to one day with the expedited permit process passed by the council.

City officials are delaying until at least 2026 more drastic measures that have been considered, such as a city law making property owners liable for sidewalk-related injuries and requiring that adjacent sidewalks be in good condition before properties can be sold.

— The San Diego Union-Tribune and Point Loma-OB Monthly staff contributed to this report.