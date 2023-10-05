Ocean Beach’s Iconic Surfside Cottages Up for Sale

OB’s iconic Surfside Cottages on the cliffs near the OB Pier are up for sale. Built in 1955, the series of small cottages at 5072-5078 Niagara Avenue are being touted by the sellers as ocean front property located at the entrance to the pier — which they are of course.
The sellers are also pushing that the cottages are:
- Located In One Of Southern California’s True Beach Communities
- Hotel/Airbnb Potential
- Located In Front Of Famous Surf Break
In the sales description, it is stated:
While this substantial property consisting of 25 cabins generates a modest income, a premium price is expected because it is ocean-frontage.
The property is all the more appealing because it is protected both by a concrete sea wall and by being up high on a bluff.
Between the two parcels is one of the longest piers on the West Coast of the United States, which is a major tourist attraction in San Diego. To the right of the pier, and directly in front of the north parcel of the property, is a famous surfing break.
Naturally, there is no mention that the City has to demolish most of the current pier and build a new one in the upcoming years.
And while the cottages are promoted because they’re “located in one of Southern California’s true beach communities,” the sellers also concede that they are “hotel and Airbnb potential.” No hint is given that short-term rentals have helped destroy the beach housing stock and have undermined the cultural and social base of the village.
We do hope that the purchaser will maintain the cottages and keep that “modest income” going.
{ 6 comments… read them below or add one }
Oh, that is a shame. Those cottages make the approach to the pier what it is. I can only imagine what will go in there and none of it good.
Is there any information about the property to the south of the cottages that could use a refacing?
Tourist lodging seems more appropriate there than up in the thick of the neighborhoods. If only that was the choice. I’ve always wondered about that operation and who lives in those tiny cottages. I bet they’d be considered historic which would really limit what could be done (and would devalue the property).
Any chance of historic designation?
If the city was smart, they would buy this property and combine it with the pier. They could renovate the whole area and make it more welcoming to tourists and locals alike. This is a once
in a lifetime opportunity.
I agree, unfortunately your first couple words were all that is needed to show it won’t happen: “If the city was smart…”