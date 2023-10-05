We Should ‘Make America Governable Again’

By Ernie McCray

What if the slogan,

“Make America Great Again,”

was replaced

with a more hopeful

and promising acronym

such as

“Make America Governable Again”

like the time

when the powers that be

set, although rather unenthusiastically,

its slaves free

or when they laid down highways

allowing motorists

to travel the country

more easily and economically

or gave birth to voting rights

for all of our citizenry.

But, no, these MAGA folks

want to return to the way it was

back in “The Good Old Days,”

a time they view as great

since they, mostly White,

lived a few rungs above the likes of”

ethnic and racial minorities

and queer people

and they remember

when women knew “their place,”

barefoot and pregnant

with a smile on their face,

trapped in their backward ways

of thinking,

not giving a damn

that we, as a society, are in a jam,

in desperate need of governing

that’s forward in its thinking,

thinking that stretches far beyond

spouting empty platitudes

about patriotism

with its accompanying

showboating and standing tall,

with hands over hearts

reciting pledges that are not really honored,

singing about

rockets and their red glare

and bombs bursting in air

and proof that our flag was still there

with no thought whatsoever

of asking a God that so many believe in

to crown our good

with brotherhood,

never, for a moment, taking seriously

what should be a governmental responsibility:

denying a true enemy of our country

from regaining the presidency.

And now that our fate

could be

decided by each state’s Secretary of State

we’ve not demanded,

with our very republic and democracy at stake,

that each one of them

rise early in the morning

and stay up late

to ensure that this man

won’t be listed on a slate of candidates

in their particular state,

a man who, on top of crimes

he’s already been found guilty of,

of late,

is now ruled by a judge to have

defrauded banks and insurers

for the way he has conducted real estate

in New York state,

building an empire

like a vampire

sucking the blood

of a blind date.

Oh, I’d say that

making America governable again

is essential

if we’re to end

the terrible state

our nation is in.

The sooner the better

I would contend.