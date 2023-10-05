We Should ‘Make America Governable Again’

By Ernie McCray
What if the slogan,
“Make America Great Again,”
was replaced
with a more hopeful
and promising acronym
such as
“Make America Governable Again”
like the time
when the powers that be
set, although rather unenthusiastically,
its slaves free
or when they laid down highways
allowing motorists
to travel the country
more easily and economically
or gave birth to voting rights
for all of our citizenry.
But, no, these MAGA folks
want to return to the way it was
back in “The Good Old Days,”
a time they view as great
since they, mostly White,
lived a few rungs above the likes of”
ethnic and racial minorities
and queer people
and they remember
when women knew “their place,”
barefoot and pregnant
with a smile on their face,
trapped in their backward ways
of thinking,
not giving a damn
that we, as a society, are in a jam,
in desperate need of governing
that’s forward in its thinking,
thinking that stretches far beyond
spouting empty platitudes
about patriotism
with its accompanying
showboating and standing tall,
with hands over hearts
reciting pledges that are not really honored,
singing about
rockets and their red glare
and bombs bursting in air
and proof that our flag was still there
with no thought whatsoever
of asking a God that so many believe in
to crown our good
with brotherhood,
never, for a moment, taking seriously
what should be a governmental responsibility:
denying a true enemy of our country
from regaining the presidency.
And now that our fate
could be
decided by each state’s Secretary of State
we’ve not demanded,
with our very republic and democracy at stake,
that each one of them
rise early in the morning
and stay up late
to ensure that this man
won’t be listed on a slate of candidates
in their particular state,
a man who, on top of crimes
he’s already been found guilty of,
of late,
is now ruled by a judge to have
defrauded banks and insurers
for the way he has conducted real estate
in New York state,
building an empire
like a vampire
sucking the blood
of a blind date.
Oh, I’d say that
making America governable again
is essential
if we’re to end
the terrible state
our nation is in.
The sooner the better
I would contend.
Govern! They can’t spell it, let alone DO it!!