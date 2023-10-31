OB Planners: ‘Power San Diego Ballot Initiative’ and More on New Operating Procedures, CPG Application – Wed., Nov.1

The Ocean Beach Planning Board meets Wednesday night, November 1 inside the OB Rec Center at 4726 Santa Monica Ave. Their meet begins at 6 pm.

Notable agenda items include a presentation by a representative volunteer of Power San Diego campaign about this upcoming ballot initiative. The presenter will spell out the justification for non-profit control as well as the mechanics of how it is possible.

From the campaign’s website:

Welcome to the Power San Diego Ballot Initiative

The Grassroots Campaign for Change!

The Power San Diego Ballot Initiative is here to give San Diegans a voice, and an option to change our energy future. Power San Diego is a growing coalition of San Diegans who are committed to creating a nonprofit utility that meets San Diego’s needs.

San Diegans currently pay the highest rates in the country to a company with the lowest customer satisfaction in the west and third worst in the country. It’s time to change this!

Power San Diego wants to create a not-for-profit local authority. One that is owned by the people and operated for the people. Lower rates, no fixed charges while also protecting your roof top solar is a future we can have. Let’s cut the profit going to shareholders and invest in our communities!

We are Power San Diego and we hope you will join us to make the change San Diego so desperately needs.

The other item of note is a continued issue from the board’s previous 2 meetings, “Operating Procedures and CPG Application.”

Here is the link to the current draft of bylaw changes and operating procedures.

The City – in all of its infinite wisdom – is forcing all of the community planning panels from around the city — all 51 of them — to reapply to be their community’s planning group to the city council. In doing so, the city over turned every election of the dozens of community planning groups held last March 2023.

It’s especially insulting to the OB Planning Board because the board was the very first planning committee to be democratically elected by its community way back in July 1976.

Here is the official agenda for 11/1/23: