How to Make a Public Records Request

By Geoff Page

Here is a brief explanation about how to make a Public Records Request. It is actually very easy.

The city’s website for Public Records Requests is here. There you will find some explanations and links and the one you want is the “Public Records Portal.”

As a shortcut, you can go directly to the portal here. That will send you to a page that provides two options, “Search” or “Make Request.” Hit make Request and you will see this next:

The first thing you do is write up what you want. Be as specific and as complete as you can. They will only provide exactly what you request.

Once that is done, there are boxes below this. The first box allows you to upload, and attach any files you may want, to your request.

Right below that box is another that allows you to identify the department you are making the request of. Clicking on the box brings up a dropdown menu of all city departments. This is optional, they will read it and make sure it gets to the correct department, but if you know it, select one.

Below this are a series of boxes where you have to provide personal information, email, name, phone number, and address. The information is kept confidential. There is a link under the section title where you can read more about how personal information is handled.

Then hit “Make Request.” You will very quickly get an email confirming the request with a request number.

The California Public Records Act requires an entity to provide what is requested within 10 business days. If the request is complicated, the entity may take an additional 14 days to fulfill the request. Rest assured that most requests go for 10 days at which time an email will arrive saying they need another 14 days. And, inexplicably, they will take additional delays with no justification.

The system works pretty well but it is being abused by the city. It is now policy that any document the public wants must go through a request like this. The city is using the PRR system to track and control all documentation leaving the city. That was never the intent of the PRR system.

To add insult to injury, the city put the Communications Department in charge of the PRR system. Instead of requests going to people directly in the relevant departments, they go to a “media contact.” We are now paying for 20 people in the Communications Department, handling 31 city departments, in order for the city to deliver information exactly as they want it delivered.

More on that later…