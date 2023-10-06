Prosecutor: Hells Angel Accused in Ocean Beach Hate Crime Is ‘Absolute Threat to the Community at Large’

By Paul Krueger

The Hells Angel who allegedly stabbed a Black man in the chest during a brutal attack on Newport Avenue remains in jail without bail due to his “…callous and senseless decision to try to stab to death a total stranger and the substantial likelihood that his release would result in great bodily harm to more victims.”

Those allegations are included in a seven-page court filing by county prosecutors, who persuaded a judge to deny bail to Troy Scholder, a twenty-year member of the violent motorcycle gang and one of its “chief enforcers.”

In arguing that Scholder is too dangerous to be released from custody before his scheduled November 14 trial, prosecutor Miriam Milstein Hemming noted that Scholder was “…part of the original pursuer group (of Hells Angels) that chased Victim One from Newport Avenue” on June 6. The prosecutor alleges that Scholder then pulled out a pocket knife and attacked the second of three victims.

“While Victim Two was still curled up on the ground with his head over his head, Scholder pinned him down with one hand and plunged the knife into his chest with the other,” the prosecutor wrote. According to the court filing, Scholder then tried to avoid arrest by quickly fleeing the crime scene and “stripping off his bright red Hells Angels’ sweatshirt to avoid detection.”

The prosecutor’s filing also reveals the extent of injuries suffered by the Black victims of this alleged hate crime. Quick action by police reportedly saved the stabbing victim’s life, “because if Victim Two had arrived at the hospital any later, he would have died.” The knife “…pierced the victim’s sternum and reached deep enough into his chest that the trauma doctor could see his lung through the hole…”

The court filing also provides new details about Scholder’s criminal history, including his May, 2003 arrest at a bar on Mission Boulevard, where Scholder fought with a Black man. According to the document, Scholder was yelling, “I’ll kick your ass n——!,” when police arrived. He allegedly tried to escape from a patrol car after his arrest, and told the officer, “If I had a gun, and I see (that man) again, I will kill him.” Scholder also allegedly told the officer that he “hated n—-s” and “…knew of some good trees they could hang from.”

Scholder is one of several Hells Angels denied bail in this case. The others include William McDonnal, who allegedly hit one of the victims six times in his head and kicked another victim “…after he was severely beaten, and (then) delivered the knock-out punch.”

According to the prosecutor, McDonnal is the Sergeant at Arms, or chief enforcer, for the Brotherhood MC motorcycle club, and has Nazi SS bolt’s prominently displayed on his clothing, the words “White Pride” tattooed on his stomach, and a large Swastika tattooed on his calf.

Defendant Matthew Gungle allegedly fled the scene of the attack, speeding east on the I-8 to avoid arrest by a SDPD motorcycle officer. According to a court document, Gungle “…was traveling well over 100 miles per hour (when he) began to weave in and out… through other vehicle traffic …in close proximity to other vehicles, including large semi-trucks, without signaling, which could cause a vehicle collision with possible serious bodily injury.”

When officers finally stopped Gungle, they noticed Nazi regalia and markings on his clothing and blood on his right shoe. Police also charged Gungle with narcotics possession and found a baggie with eight rubber balloons and a spring-loaded collapsible police baton in his motorcycle’s saddlebag.

The remaining defendants, who include Hells Angels and their supporters, were allowed to post bail ranging from $15,000 to $100,000 depending on the severity and violence of their alleged offenses. Prosecutors also revealed that the much of the alleged attacks was captured on video surveillance, which can be used as evidence in the trial.

The 17 defendants are due back in court on November 3 for a readiness conference on their upcoming trial.