‘Oh Well’ Is Way Past its Time

by Ernie McCray

We seem to be a country

that looks at its most pressing

social and political problems

with mystified eyes

and shoulder shrugs

that say

“Oh well.”

Like we dismiss

the nation’s propensity

for mass murders

that break hearts in two

with a prayer or two

and get right back

to whatever it is we do.

A return

to where we started from,

with nothing done

towards solving the problem.

We say “Oh well”

to pretty much anything,

as though it’s merely routine.

“Oh well”

to Black folks

always having to protect their right to vote.

“Oh well”

to the exorbitant prices

we have to pay to stay healthy

or earn a college degree.

“Oh well”

to the tampering

of our nation’s history.

I mean beyond a few “Que sera seras”

we just can’t seem|

to alter such realities.

But we did a big

“Oh well”/”Whatever”/”Whatcha gonna do”

boo-boo,

a few years ago,

that exposed

what lollygagging and lagging

can do

to a society,

as a man who now goes by

inmate number P01135809

is again running for president

with millions of people

and a major political party backing him,

no matter, to them, that from A-Z,

he’s arguably

the most flawed human being

in human history,

an asinine barbarous clueless dastardly

egomaniacal frightful godawful hedonistic

irritating joyless kind-less loveless

menacing nincompoop-ish offensive puzzling

quibbling repulsive sadistic traitorous

unyielding vindictive woeful xenophobic

yucky zeitgeist-destroying

asshole

with not a single redeeming quality

in his makeup to save his soul.

If we keep letting this demon

slide with an

“Oh well” here and there

he will bring our democracy

to its weak and wobbly knees

like a heavy hitting heavyweight

putting it to a punch-drunk pugilist

way past his prime.

Allowing that

would be akin to a crime.

Not depending

on “Oh well”

as a non-solution

to the serious issues

we face

is way past its time.