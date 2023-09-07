Greenpeace Ship in Town to Shine Light on Human Rights Abuses in Seafood Industry – Especially By Bumble Bee

By Ken Stone / Times of San Diego / Sept. 6, 2023

Ten years after Greenpeace saw one of its ships seized by Russia, the same 166-foot icebreaker is docked at San Diego’s Broadway Pier.

The mission of the Arctic Sunrise is less dangerous this time. Instead of sending activists to board a Gazprom oil rig, it’s launching an effort to hold major seafood companies accountable for alleged human rights abuses.

The ship bears a banner: “Bumble Bee: Stop worker and ocean exploitation.”

Bumble Bee Seafood Co., whose U.S. headquarters is less than two miles from the pier, is the target of a petition drive to “end modern slavery in its supply chain.” More than 50,000 have signed, mostly in the United States, the group says.

Tuesday night, Sept. 5, the Arctic Sunrise hosted a sunset screening of the documentary “Before You Eat,” a searing indictment of Chinese fishing vessels abusing (sometimes fatally) Indonesian crew members and the system that allows it.

One scene shows a woman in silhouette, her voice disguised, revealing that her “manning agency” employer that supplies crews said it was happy to see fishers die — so it could collect on insurance policies.

“This is the first screening of this film in the United States,” said John Hocevar, Greenpeace USA’s Oceans Campaign director, who briefly appears in the 100-minute movie.

Before now, only Indonesian audiences have seen the subtitled film depicting wage theft, horrific working conditions, “we eat like dogs” diets and weak government oversight.

An audience of 100 — including former Assemblywoman Lori Saldaña, other Greenpeace donors and reps of groups like Surfrider — sampled sushi and salad before the movie was shown on a big-screen TV.

For the balance of the article, please go here.