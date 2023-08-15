Playing with Fire

Why are San Diego City leaders tempting fate with single-family zoning loopholes in high-risk fire zones?

The first call came in at 11:52 a.m. on Sunday, June 30, 1985, but the fire was already out of control when the first units arrived. By 1:00 p.m. it had gone to four alarms and formal evacuations were in progress. By evening, the Normal Heights fire zone was more than a mile long and a half mile wide.

Everyone thinks it won’t happen to them.

My spouse and I suspected that when the small vintage 1926 house next door sold in October 2021, the buyer might plan to add on to it. But we were entirely taken by surprise when we discovered that he applied for a building permit to add nine Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) behind the existing house on this 8,282 square-foot lot. His plans include keeping the existing house, demolishing and rebuilding the garage with an ADU on top of it, and adding four two-story buildings, each with two ADUs.

At first, we thought the owner had submitted the application in anticipation of the City’s adoption of Senate Bill 10, which would have allowed 10 units (or more) to be built on single-family lots.

However, I discovered that this development is already allowed under the City of San Diego’s 2020 Bonus ADU code and that there are no requirements for additional off-street parking or owner occupancy. The project is allowable in our Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zone as long as the builder uses materials and construction methods for exterior fire exposure.

We bought our home in this neighborhood in 1988 and have lived here ever since. Considering the planned development abutting our back fence, we have concerns about the potential impacts of this project on privacy, noise, and parking. But our overwhelming concern is that we are located within the boundaries of the 1985 Normal Heights fire, a national disaster that burned over 300 acres. Flames raced up the canyon toward our homes and destroyed 76 houses and damaged 57 others. The house on the lot where I now live had burned.

Fire can change the trajectory of one’s life, and its scars can run deep.

The San Diego Union-Tribune coverage of the 1985 Normal Heights fire describes how fast the flames came up the canyon and suddenly overtook the neighborhood, like an explosion. Facing a wall of flames from the canyon, residents fled. Residents of the 3300 block of North Mountain View Drive panicked as homes began to catch fire. Evacuated by police, some people could only gather up children, grandchildren, and pets and flee. They didn’t have time to take anything more than the clothes they were wearing.

Just as we are discouraging new development in fire-prone backcountry areas, we should also be discouraging dense development in our equally-hazardous urban high-risk fire zones.

The City of San Diego is unique because of the many majestic but hazardous canyons that are part of our city’s topography. Most high-density development has traditionally been positioned along major transit corridors away from canyons. Whether this was intentional or not, it continues to make the most sense from a fire safety perspective.

What is the wisdom of packing people into ten or more rental units on single-family zoned lots in the midst of Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zones? Considering that important Development Impact Fees are waived on Bonus ADUs (funding that would go, in part, to fire rescue services) these loopholes are not only risky but reckless.

Dense ADU development in high-risk fire areas is likely to stretch already strained resources on top of our city’s current $5.2 billion infrastructure funding gap. In addition, the continued wildfire threat is so very real that we have started to see limits on homeowner insurance.

For these reasons, San Diego’s Bonus ADU program should be removed from the City code altogether or be sensibly revised to prohibit ADU development in High Fire Hazard Severity Zones to avoid adding fuel to our city’s high-risk fire areas.

Sandra Johnson is a resident of Normal Heights.

