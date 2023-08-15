OB Planning Project Review: Dish Wireless at St. Peter’s Church — Wed., Aug.16

Planners, applicants, and interested members of the public are invited to Wednesday’s meeting of the OB Planning Board Project Review Committee, Aug. 16. The sub-committee will be meeting at their regular time and location this month, at the OB Rec Center at 6pm.

There is one project on the agenda. St. Peter’s By-the-Sea at 1371 Sunset Cliffs Blvd has submitted an application for a conditional use permit and coastal development permit to install a Dish Wireless with 3 panel antennas and 6 remote radio units and a bunch of ancillary equipment. (See agenda below)

Here are the documents : Dish Wireless – 1371 Sunset Cliffs Blvd

Here’s the official agenda: