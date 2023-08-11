Moving Forward or Moving Backward? Loss of Parking on Newport vs Outside Deck Patio

A reader sent us this photo and the announcement that a new street parking patio deck was going in on Newport Ave., this morning, Friday, Aug. 11.

It’s going up in front of the double-businesses of Harry’s Taco Club and Cass St. Cocktails & Burgers.

Is this progress, forward motion, or is it going backwards? It’s the loss of more parking on OB’s main commercial street vs the convenience of the business’ customers.

We’re assuming the owners have paid for their city permits. It appears the popularity of outdoor eating and drinking is still with us despite the downward slug of COVID (although there is a slight summer upsurge currently).