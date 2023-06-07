Cass Street Bar & Grill and Harry’s Taco Shop Opens at Former Sapporo Restaurant in Ocean Beach

The owner of Harry’s Coffee Shop has opened a new outpost of sister concepts Cass Street Bar & Grill and Harry’s Taco Club in Ocean Beach’s former Japanese restaurant, Sopporo at 5049 Newport Avenue. Sopporo was a favorite of locals and was the first Japanese eatery in OB.

Earlier this year, the space was taken over by the local hospitality group operated by John Rudolph, who owns Harry’s Taco Club and Cass Street Bar & Grill in Pacific Beach. The space briefly housed JJ’s Bar & Grill.

The new space is the modernized Cass Street Bar & Grill and Harry’s Taco Shop joint-concept, which first unveiled in Pacific Beach in 2020.

Customers will see a full bar and a Mexican food menu similar to Mike’s Taco Club (that is really a version of Oscar’s Mexican Seafood, which once occupied the Mike’s Taco space). There will also be the addition of Cass Street Bar favorites like the stuffed steak baguette, the Oriental salad, and the spicy chicken pasta.

The space offers an 80s-inspired ambiance with a Knight Rider mural and a couple classic arcade games.

Rudolph also owns:

Harry’s Coffee Shop in La Jolla,

The Venetian in Point Loma,

Americana restaurant in Del Mar,

Mike’s Taco Club in Ocean Beach.

a new location of Harry’s Taco Club is being installed in the space that last housed the catering arm of The Venetian restaurant in Point Loma.

News source: SanDiegoVille