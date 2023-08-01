Everyone’s Invited to Showdown Over SB10 at San Diego Planning Commission — Thursday, August 3

Here’s How to Make Your Opinion Known

The San Diego Planning Commission is reviewing Senate Bill 10 for the second time on Thursday, August 3rd at 9 AM and the Agenda has been posted.

It’s time to make your opinion known!

BEFORE THURSDAY: Use the PUBLIC COMMENT WEBFORM to get your opinion into the Planning Commission record no later than 7 am on Thursday, August 3rd.

To use the public comment webform:

• To go to the WEBFORM click here:

• Choose the meeting date: August 3rd, 2023

• Check “Agenda Comment,” then add: “Item 2 – HAP 2.0”

• Check: “In Opposition to Item”

• Check box if you would like to speak on the item during public testimony

• Type your comment (200 words or less) in the comment box —You can copy and paste our TALKING POINT(S) below if you wish.

THURSDAY, AUG 3rd Show up via Zoom OR in person at 9 AM

To attend by Zoom: https://sandiego.zoomgov.com/j/1612210047

To attend in person:

City Administration Building

202 C Street, 12th Floor

San Diego, California 92101

PLEASE NOTE: If you plan to cede (yield) time to another speaker, you must attend the meeting in person.

Feel free to use one or more of the talking points below, along with any of your own personal thoughts. The Housing Action Package includes many other land use changes, so please start your statement with: Remove SB 10

Talking Points

In response to the criticisms from the Planning Commission at the June meeting, the Planning Department has proposed different options to reduce the area exposed to SB 10, but they have not addressed SB 10’s fundamental flaws:

• THERE’S NO TURNING BACK! If SB 10 is implemented on a parcel in San Diego, IT CAN NEVER BE UNDONE.

• It would be irresponsible to implement SB 10 — it’s not needed. The group Neighbors for a Better San Diego calculates that San Diego has the allowed capacity to build over 2 million new homes, 19 times our projected housing need.

• No other city in California has implemented SB 10. San Diego shouldn’t be the first to try this unproven, unnecessary, and irreversible elimination of single-family zoning.

• San Diego’s SB 10 implementation ignores accepted design practices for “Missing Middle” housing.

San Diego’s SB 10 implementation allows buildings in residential neighborhoods that are:

• THREE TIMES the lot size

• Up to 14 units

• With minimal setbacks

• Up to 40 feet high

• Exceeds the density of most of San Diego’s apartment zones

• Development allowed to fill almost the entire lot

• No onsite parking requirements for the majority of eligible lots under the pretense that residents who live a mile away from ineffective transit won’t need cars.

• Drives up home prices by creating increased revenue potential for developers and investors, leading to higher rents and home prices.

• No requirements for homeownership (units can remain apartments forever).

• THERE’S NO TURNING BACK! — This is so important we listed it twice. If SB 10 is implemented on a parcel in San Diego, IT CAN NEVER BE UNDONE. EVER. It’s written into the State bill itself. It would be reckless and irresponsible of City leaders to implement SB 10 in San Diego.

Neighbors For A Better San Diego is a local non-profit group of San Diego neighbors, community leaders, and advocates formed to protect & preserve single-family neighborhoods from overdevelopment. We need you!