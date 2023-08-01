August 2023 Events from the Ocean Beach Green Center

All events are online and free unless stated otherwise

Every Saturday 10:30 am. Climate Mobilization Coalition Meetings August 5th, 12th, 19th and 26th. Keep up-to-date on climate issues and Climate Action events. To register email Jon Findley at jon@climatemobsd.org. More info: https://www.facebook.com/SDClimateMobilization/

August 3rd Thursday 5:30 pm A Balanced Garden Webinar Event by California Native Plant Society. When you garden with native plants, you cultivate a beauty unique to California, provide invaluable habitat, conserve precious resources, and restore connections to the environment around you. With native plants, you have the power to make a difference in your garden, yard, balcony, patio, windowsill and beyond. Join our free monthly webinars for deep dives into topics like watering native plants, best pruning practices, choosing aromatic plants for the garden, and much more! Webinars are hosted by CNPS and feature expert gardeners. More info: https://www.cnps.org/gardening/webinars

August 3rd Thursday 2 pm – 4 pm First Public Workshop on California’s Approach under U.S. EPA’s Climate Pollution Reduction Grant Program Event recommended by San Diego Building Electrification Coalition The California Environmental Protection Agency (CalEPA) and the California Air Resources Board (CARB) invite you to participate in the First Public Workshop on California’s Approach under U.S. EPA’s Climate Pollution Reduction Grant (CPRG) Program. At this workshop, CalEPA, CARB and several other State agencies will discuss California’s ongoing work under the CPRG Program, in which the State will deliver to U.S. EPA three climate plans over four years. Several State agencies will highlight existing climate plans, actions, and priorities that will greatly inform California’s CPRG deliverables. More info: https://sdbec.org/event/public-workshop-on-californias-approach-under-u-s-epas-climate-pollution-reduction-grant-program/

August 4th Friday 5 pm – 9 pm First Friday Night Market Event by First Friday Night Market, Grossmont Center La Mesa and Vegan in San Diego Join us for our FREE, monthly vegan market at Grossmont Center at 5500 Grossmont Center Drive, (on the west side next to Chuze Fitness) every first Friday of the month This is Vegan in San Diego’s monthly party celebrating the vegan lifestyle with all-vegan eats, sweets, drinks, and goods! Enjoy a semi-rotating vendor line-up bringing some of southern California’s best vegan-friendly businesses together for your enjoyment. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/808102307456208/

August 5th Saturday 11 am – 1:50 pm Protest at Del Mar Racetrack Event by Ellen Ericksen Del Mar Thoroughbred Club Parking lot 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd. Del Mar There are protests set for every weekend all summer long. The opening day protest will be where we have protested over the years inside. We will stand in strength for the horses and this awful corrupt business of racing horses. PLEASE share this event and invite others. Thank you. Please leave your companion animals at home. This is a non-violent protest – outreach. Guidelines will be given before the protest. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/757910049670265

August 5th Saturday 10 am – 1 pm SD Fixit Clinic in Alpine Event by San Diego FixIt Clinic Alpine Branch Library 1752 Alpine Blvd Alpine 91901. Bring your broken, non-working items—electronics, appliances, computers, toys, bicycles, clothes, and more—for assessment, disassembly, and possible repair. We’ll provide workspace, specialty tools, and guidance to help you take apart and troubleshoot your item. Even if we can’t fix it, you’ll learn more about how it was made and how it works. SD Fixit Clinic will be collaborating with I Love A Clean San Diego who will be hosting a Clothing Swap. Update your wardrobe before the summer season and help divert textile waste from our local landfills! More info and other events and places: https://www.facebook.com/events/955680492422757

August calendar for volunteer events for Border Angels. Border Angels promotes a culture of love through advocacy, education, by creating a social consciousness, and engaging in direct action to defend the rights of migrants and refugees. Day Laborer Outreach 8/5, Water Drop 8/12 and Caravan Of Love 8/19 Space is limited and on a first come first served basis. Signing-up for an event does not ensure your participation, volunteer application completion and email confirmation needed. For any questions regarding volunteer events please contact osvaldo@borderangels.org. We can’t wait to see you! More info: https://www.facebook.com/BorderAngels and https://www.borderangels.org/

August 6th Sunday 2:30 pm – 4 pm All Hands on Deck: Climate Leaders Don’t Drill Action Event by San Diego 350 Youth V Oil 1292 E Mission Bay Dr San Diego 92109 Gather with us at San Diego Bay to demand Governor Newsom phase out oil extraction in CA and to energize our campaign for the school year! Not only is big oil destroying our future, but they are continually allowed to perpetuate harm toward frontline communities. Oil extraction is still occurring near homes, schools, and community spaces, and Big Oil is still making exorbitant amounts of profit from global crises and by excessively raising gas prices. As youth leaders, we need to stand up and hold Governor Newsom accountable for our safety and future. Enough is enough– Governor Newsom still has the time to become a climate leader, but it’s running out fast. Join us as we demand that Governor Newsom BECOMES THE CLIMATE LEADER WE NEED HIM TO BE! We are going to be doing powerful speeches, calls to action, and a pledge our action handprint banner from 2:30 – 4pm! Invite your friends and family to join you at this powerful community event! More info: https://sandiego350.org/event/civi_event_1522/?instance_id=591

August 6th Sunday 2 pm Research Meeting with Assemblymember David Alvarez to discuss health services, safety and SB 567, the Homelessness Prevention Act. Christ the King Church 29 32nd St. San Diego 92101 Everyone is welcome! Meeting will be held in Spanish, with English interpretation provided. More: https://www.instagram.com/p/CvNRIf4Lh3z/?img_index=1

August 6th Sunday 10 am – 11:30 am River side Chat: San Diego River Geology Event by San Diego River Park Foundation River Center Grant Park 2450 Camino Del Rio N San Diego 92108 Please join us in our inaugural Riverside Chat series, a nod to the radio broadcasts done by President F.D.R. in the 1930’s – 40’s aimed at informing the public in an informal and relaxed way. We have a spectacular list of volunteers within our community, each with their own amazing expertise that we would love to share with the community. Our first “broadcast” will be to hear from our wonderful world renown geologist, Dr. Norrie ‘Doc’ Robbins for a “Rock Story along the River”. Come learn about the rocks and geomorphology of the San Diego River watershed and even bring your favorite rocks and crystals for identification! More info: https://sandiegoriver.galaxydigital.com/need/detail/?need_id=826118&fbclid=IwAR2Y7rIoBrwLFu18-Rwd5g94pR8_VSaxbC7uH-E2hDGuMKl1xlSsWiDLk1k

August 9th Wednesday 6 pm – 9 pm August 2023 – Clean Cars for All Event by San Diego Electric Vehicle Association San Diego Automotive Museum & Zoom 2080 Pan American Plaza San Diego, 92101 A representative of GridAlternatives.org will tell us about the “Clean Cars for All” (CC4A) program they are administering for the San Diego Air Pollution Control District (APCD). More info: https://www.sandiegoev.org/event/august-2023-monthly-meeting/

August 10th Thursday 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm Local Solutions for Our Clean Renewable Future Event by North County Climate Change Alliance Our special guest speaker will be Bill Powers (P.E.), who has over 40 years of experience in the energy field and serves on the Board of Directors for the Protect Our Communities Foundation. (https://www.protectourcommunities.org/home) Register Here: https://us02web.zoom.us/…/tZEuduqqrjgqGd2Zpp… He will provide an explanation of the traditional energy transmission and distribution system model and the impacts of industrial-size solar. He will introduce local solutions to achieve our clean, renewable future with the least cost for ratepayers and the minimum impact on our natural resources and communities. Using the City of San Diego as an example, Bill will delineate how municipalities may develop and operate a community-owned electric utility that would create clean electricity, local jobs, and a wide range of other benefits. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/1179443382901572/?ref=newsfeed

August 12th Saturday 3 pm Amnesty International Group 137 San Diego. We have been around for 50 years and continue to meet monthly to write letters on urgent actions and plan our events. We’ll be holding in-person meetings on 2nd Saturdays of each month at 3 pm at Mazara Trattoria 2302 30th St. San Diego 92104 Will also occasionally hold virtual meetings with guest speakers on various human rights issues More info: http://amnestysd.org/meeting.

August 14th Monday 5 pm – 7 pm Season of Peace – Day of Remembrance event by San Diegans for Gun Violence Prevention Join us at the County Administration Building, 1600 Pacific Highway, to honor all who have died of gun violence in San Diego, their families and survivors. More info: https://sd4gvp.org/calendar-4/

August 19th Saturday 5 pm – 8:30 pm 2023 San Diego Animal Hero Awards Event by FACE Foundation BRICK at Liberty Station 2863 Historic Decatur Rd, San Diego 92106. This is an unique event to recognize the lifesaving work of extraordinary animals, individuals, non-profits and organizations in the San Diego Community. The awards ceremony will bring together and celebrate those in the community whose singular efforts have helped create a better world for animals and humans alike. Guests will enjoy an evening with live local music, local cuisine by Toast, fine wines, pet portraits, photo booths, live and silent auctions, and opportunity drawings. $275 More info: https://face4pets.org/

August 19th Saturday 1 pm – 5 pm 2023 Youth4Climate Waves of Change Summit Event by SanDiego 350 World Beat Center 2100 Park Blvd San Diego 92101 Come hear from climate justice organizers and leaders, learn new climate action skills, and connect with local youth climate activists! Adults – especially teachers – are also welcome to attend to learn how they can support youth in creating waves of change. Get tickets here: https://ow.ly/WvE250Pnb7P Fee waivers are also available for anyone. We also have volunteer opportunities where you can receive free admission! More info: https://sandiego350.org/event/civi_event_1498/?instance_id=513

August 19th Saturday 11 am – 2 pm Peoples Co-op celebrates 51 years 4765 Voltaire Street San Diego 92107 Celebrate with us with an epic block party in front of the Co-op!!! EVERYONE IS WELCOME, LIVE MUSIC w/ @shakedownstringband?, FACEPAINTING w/ the talented @katesfacepainting?, DELICIOUS VEGAN FOOD for $5 a plate for owners & $7 for non-owners. Your Plate comes with pulled Jackfruit, cole slaw, chips, melon, BIRTHDAY CAKE, refreshing sparkling water & all the fixens/toppings/buns/etc.? Demos, samples & more from LOCAL VENDORS including @babekombucha @drbronner + more inside & outside!? FREE T-SHIRTS for the first 500 Co-op Owners!? More info: https://www.obpeoplesfood.coop/

August 20th Sunday 1 pm – 3 pm On the third Sunday of every month, our Street Dog Coalition San Diego team offers free veterinary care for pets of the homeless and near-homeless. Basic medical care includes exams, vaccinations, parasite control, spay/neuter vouchers etc. Dogs and cats welcome San Diego Clinic Father Joe’s Villages 1501 Imperial Avenue San Diego 92101 More info and guidelines: https://www.thestreetdogcoalition.org/clinics-and-events/2020/5/27/xo53a5wmw2iepxw4ynp3jk1arex4zj

August 23rd.Wednesday Balboa Park Tour of LEED Certified Buildings Event by San Diego Green Building Council Did you know that Balboa Park has 10 LEED certified buildings? The San Diego Green Building Council’s Green Assistance Program played a pivotal role in helping secure these certification over the past decade. This tour will provide the opportunity to explore a few of these buildings up close and see the systems and strategies that supported their certifications. The tour will have three destinations with unique tours of the facilities. More info: https://www.sd-gbc.org/balboa_park_tour

August 24th Thursday 7 pm Nat Talk: Three Parks, Three Stories Event by San Diego Natural History Museum Balboa Park 1788 El Prado, San Diego 92101 Celebrate the birthday of the National Park Service with a talk by Dr. Keith Lombardo as he takes us on an ecological journey through three parks: Cabrillo National Monument, Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, and Channel Islands National Park. We love our National Parks and the wonderful flora and fauna that live within them. But how does the National Park Service preserve these natural resources and keep tabs on the organisms living within them? Dr. Lombardo, NPS’ director of the Southern California Research Learning Center, explains how scientific data collected over decades tells many stories—sometimes it’s a warning, other times it’s a tale of hope and optimism. Join us to explore three stories from three parks that capture what it means to manage and care for natural resources in Southern California. $12 More info: https://www.sdnhm.org/calendar/?fbclid=IwAR3rEL5VWUqYmkotMBTgHzI2Z3oo_345z2YUz9TGXN2xIaZLvVaBnHKeUO8

August 26th Saturday 10 am – 1 pm Health & Healing Summerfest Event by Project New Village Educational Cultural Complex in Southeastern San Diego 4343 Ocean View Blvd. San Diego 92113 This event promotes and celebrates healthy foods and activities within our communities and provides useful resources for community members looking to improve their health and well-being. Attendees will receive a healthy, delicious, prepared lunch as well as a swag bag full of goodies and resource materials. Open to all, with fun activities for the whole family. Don’t miss out – for ticket and event information, click the link in our bio or visit: https://support.projectnewvillage.org/…/2023…/e501104. $20 More info: https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=749950053806863&set=a.174666544668553

August 26th 10 am – 11:30 am County LWV Day: Permanent Housing Solutions Event by League of Women Voters Carmel Valley Library, 65 W Carmel Valley Rd, Carmel Valley 93924 More info: https://lwvsandiego.org/content.aspx?page_id=0&club_id=681146

August 31st Thursday 7 pm – 10 pm Farm Film & Music Series Coastal Roots Farm 441 Saxony Road Encinitas 92024 Join us this summer for a 5-part series featuring inspiring documentary films, local musicians, and meaningful conversations around equitable food systems, environmental justice, and caring for the planet. Attendees will learn from inspiring activists, scientists, farmers, and politicians about how regenerative land and sea practices have the potential to save our planet, rebuild our communities, combat climate change, and feed the world. Tonight’s film Fish People is a documentary presented by Patagonia and directed by Keith Malloy. Fish People tells the stories of a unique cast of characters who have dedicated their lives to the sea. It’s a film about the transformative effects of time spent in the ocean—and how we can leave our limitations behind to find deeper meaning in the saltwater wilderness that lies just beyond the shore. More info: https://coastalrootsfarm.org/event/farm-film-music-series-fish-people/

To keep up to date on Women’s rights go to: Women’s March San Diego https://womensmarchsd.org/ and https://www.facebook.com/womensmarchsandiego/?ref=page_internal

They also recommend the following groups: Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Planned Parenthood Action Fund, Women’s March, MoveOn, UltraViolet, ACLU, the Liberate Abortion Coalition, SEIU, NARAL Pro-Choice America, United State of Women, and MomsRising

For Black Lives Matter and other communities of concern connections check out our list of social justice groups. Also, many environmental groups are now embracing communities of concern, especially Climate groups that work on climate justice. Go to “get involved page” for their links http://www.oceanbeachgreencenter.org/get-involved.html

An excellent source for events and credible information from local and national sources is Peace San Diego at https://www.facebook.com/groups/PeaceSanDiego

A good source for events related to climate change and sustainability issues is San Diego Climate Action Network https://www.sdclimatenetwork.org/calendar/

New events are always happening…. please check http://www.oceanbeachgreencenter.org/events-calendar.html for updates to the event list

Also visit our “get involved” tab http://www.oceanbeachgreencenter.org/get-involved.html for various group’s websites. Check their events page for their habitat restoration work parties, beach clean-ups, committee meetings, workshops, field trips etc.