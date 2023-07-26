Remembering Tony Bennett

by Ernie McCray

Tony Bennett,

a singer for the ages,

is gone

but not the memories

of what he,

with a delivery

that encompassed

an incomparable

style of grace and ease,

could do with a song,

making standards,

old show tunes,

his own,

in ways that made you hum

and sing a song

you just heard him sing’

all day long

something I’ve been doing

since a long time ago,

way before he lost his heart

in San Francisco,

as I remember

in junior high walking

down the street

belting out “Because of You,”

feeling his magic,

the smoothness

and lushness in his voice,

the wealth of music in his soul,

not knowing that

there were so many more great songs

on the way

some day

like “The Best Is Yet to Come,”

a rendition

I love to bob my head and snap my fingers to,

and “The Shadow of Your Smile”

which I sang to my all-time childhood crush,

Doris Jean,

who rejected my cooing and wooing,

leaving me to wonder

“Who Can I Turn to (When Nobody Needs Me),”

a Bennett classic

if there ever was one.

This man was one of a kind.

Down to Earth,

his feet planted solidly on the ground,

blessing the world

with not only his music

with all the joy therein,

but also with his art,

his water color drawings

and oil paintings of peaceful scenes,

be they of nature,

of wildlife,

or a portrait.

Tony’s intellect and respect

for the well being

of human beings

radiated through

the way he conducted himself

over his 96 years

as, after being in the hellish conditions

of war,

he denounced such conflicts

with passion and conviction

for generations,

and to harness his rage against racism

he sang at freedom rallies

and marched with

Martin Luther King.

On July 21, 2023

the world lost

a model human being.