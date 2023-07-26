Big, White Stucco Boxes Coming to Abbott and Muir in North Ocean Beach

Tracy Dezenzo, a member of the OB Planning Board, grabbed a shot of the banner showing what the new units on Abbott and Muir will look like. Her reaction was “ewwwwww!”

Tracy observed:

This is an example of developers not giving a rats booty about the character of the neighborhood. It’s a big, white, stucco box that is going to stick out like a sore thumb and loom over the properties next to it.

If the developers would have come before the Ocean Beach Planning Board, I would have had a lot to say about this as a representative for District 1, but they completely ignored the Planning Board and just built baby built.

Now don’t get me wrong, I don’t think this building is ugly. Modern, yes but ugly, nope. I’m sure it would look amazing in La Jolla or Pacific Beach but it’s completely wrong for north OB.

I’m also grateful that they didn’t build all the way up to the edges of the property, that they included a single car garage for each of the units, and I’m thankful they are not building ten plus units with zero off street parking on this lot-which is starting to happen in our town and we could expect to see a lot more of if SB10 is sanctioned by our elected officials.

Oh and lastly, anyone think this building looks familiar? Abbott and Saratoga has one just like it and all those units have been converted into a short term rentals. I’m betting these will go in the same direction, but that’s a rant for another time.