Big, White Stucco Boxes Coming to Abbott and Muir in North Ocean Beach

Tracy Dezenzo, a member of the OB Planning Board, grabbed a shot of the banner showing what the new units on Abbott and Muir will look like. Her reaction was “ewwwwww!”
Tracy observed:
This is an example of developers not giving a rats booty about the character of the neighborhood. It’s a big, white, stucco box that is going to stick out like a sore thumb and loom over the properties next to it.
If the developers would have come before the Ocean Beach Planning Board, I would have had a lot to say about this as a representative for District 1, but they completely ignored the Planning Board and just built baby built.
Now don’t get me wrong, I don’t think this building is ugly. Modern, yes but ugly, nope. I’m sure it would look amazing in La Jolla or Pacific Beach but it’s completely wrong for north OB.
I’m also grateful that they didn’t build all the way up to the edges of the property, that they included a single car garage for each of the units, and I’m thankful they are not building ten plus units with zero off street parking on this lot-which is starting to happen in our town and we could expect to see a lot more of if SB10 is sanctioned by our elected officials.
Oh and lastly, anyone think this building looks familiar? Abbott and Saratoga has one just like it and all those units have been converted into a short term rentals. I’m betting these will go in the same direction, but that’s a rant for another time.
Well I think it’s hideous. And it’s a missed opportunity.
This is 3 lots at 7500sf total. The base zoning allows 4 units. It would’ve been easy to provide that plus some lower rent ADUs WITH parking on site. This could’v’e been (6) 2-bedroom units with some breathing room between them.
Instead it looks like 3 very large and very expensive homes, that will probably get purchased by investors and get listed on Airbnb. I can already hear the zonies dragging a keg up to the roof deck.
NO on SB 10….!!
These look a lot like the Saratoga Air B&Bs!
Or just like those white boxes at the 4500 block of both Niagara & Newport. Trees cut down, plant life removed, plenty of concrete poured. And those, undoubtedly, have “affordable” scrawled all over them!
I HATE what’s happening to Ocean Beach with all these big condos, apartments & Air B&Bs going up! I’ve written many letters, I’ve put signs in my front yard “NO SB10!” What else can we do to stop them from changing what we all love about O.B? Soon there won’t be any of the original, colorful little cottages left that make O.B so special. And in they’re place will be condos that hide most of the beautiful coastal view we pay tremendous taxes to see!! Grrr!