Getting Away from It All with Ahmad Jamal

by Ernie McCray
Sometimes when
I need to momentarily free
myself from humanity
and all its insanity,
I’ll listen to my man, Ahmad Jamal,
tickle the ivories
as only he can,
captivated
with the way|
he can finger the keys
in a tinkling fashion
that’s soft
as a baby’s bottom
and segue, within a beat,
to a more powerful
fingering of the keys,
so deft and sweet,
releasing sounds
that at times
combine a classical flavor
with jazz dripping in funk,
keeping the spirit of
Erroll Garner and Art Tatum alive,
keeping my very soul alive,
as his mellow
dazzling rhythms
allow me to just let go
and follow Ahmad’s flow
like a sailor
riding a gentle ocean wave
on a sailboat
and diving in to take a swim,
riding currents set to the rhythm of
“Poinciana,” perhaps,
stroking and gliding smoothly,
the Latin rhythms and tempos
guiding me soothingly
and refreshingly;
“Autumn Leaves,”
feeling a summer breeze,
as I come up for air
after exploring the clear inviting water
below me,
remembering past loves
whom I missed
the most of all
“When autumn leaves
start to fall;
“Swahililand,”
floating on my back,
looking up at the sky,
envisioning a better life
for East Africans
and humans
in all lands.
And I awaken
from fantasizing
feeling a bit more grand
having been freed for a while
from the likes of
war in Ukraine,
rises in gun violence that’s beyond insane,
affirmative action deactivation,
an ex-president’s trials and tribulations,
queer folks and women losing their human rights
the spewing of “racism-is-over-leading-to-a-colorblind-society” tripe…
Back to the fight.
{ 0 comments… add one now }