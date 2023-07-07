Ocean Beach Tenants Sue Michael Mills — King of Short-Term Rental Empire

OB Tenants Claim they were given illegal rent hikes and eviction notices from slumlord Michael Mills



By Roxana Popescu and Lori Weisberg / San Diego Union-Tribune / July 6, 2023

An Ocean Beach landlord who was able to get more than 100 short-term rental licenses via proxy hosts is now the subject of a lawsuit by two of his tenants.

The tenants are accusing their landlord, Michael Mills, of breaking state housing law and engaging in unfair business practices. Chief among the accusations is that Mills failed to provide a reason for the evictions, a clear violation of the law.

In the complaint, filed June 28, tenants Alison Bradford and Damin Dixon, who live in two Ocean Beach apartments owned by Mills, assert that Mills illegally raised their rents, sent notices to vacate that didn’t comply with San Diego’s renter protection law, and discriminated against Dixon, who is a disabled veteran.

“Our clients’ request is simple: to enforce compliance with tenant protection laws,” said the tenants’ lawyer, Parisa Ijadi-Maghsoodi, with Pease Law. “When landlords evade their legal obligation to comply with tenant protection laws, tenants are displaced and communities are harmed.”

In their 60-day notices to vacate, dated May 4, both tenants had until July 4 to move out. In Dixon’s notice, which he shared with the Union-Tribune, there is no reason cited for the move-out notice. (Dixon’s name was also misspelled.)

