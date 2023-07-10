Ocean Beach Pier Jump Fundraiser – ‘Jumping to Save Lives’ – Monday, July 10

Today, Monday, July 10 there is an OB Pier Jump fundraiser — “Jumping to Save Lives” — to support the San Diego Junior Lifeguards — the largest fundraiser of the year for the sponsor, Prevent Drowning Foundation of San Diego.

Jump times are

9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and

1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The event is for San Diego Junior Lifeguards, parents, and the general public.

Proceeds from this event benefit the Prevent Drowning Foundation of San Diego’s efforts to provide SDJG scholarships and free swimming lessons for underserved youth in San Diego. #obpierjump

In 2022, PDFSD funded grants with more than 8,000 youth participants throughout San Diego County. This includes water safety swim programs at over 26 schools and providing all SDJG Scholarships.

The public is urged to visit the following link:

Prevent Drowning Foundation of San Diego believes drowning is preventable and its mission is to engage the community in a continuum of water safety programs and initiatives that provide access to the life-saving skill of swimming.

Since 2009, its purpose has been simple: to do everything it can to prevent drowning by spreading awareness and funding swim lesson programs for targeted individuals who have limited access to gaining life-saving skills.

With local schools, community, and aquatic partners, it has impacted tens of thousands of young people in San Diego County and made their lives safer and more enjoyable.

Quick Facts:

Each year in California, more than 400 people die from drowning, and more than 1,200 are involved in non-fatal drowning incidents which require a visit to the emergency department or hospitalization.

Drowning is the number one cause of unintentional injury deaths for children ages 1-4, and the second leading cause of death for children under 14.

92% of drowning deaths in California are residents, 5% are from other states and 3% are from other countries.

48% of all drowning deaths occur in June, July, and August.