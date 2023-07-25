Construction Activity at Former Ranchos on Pt Loma Avenue

There is what appears to be some beginning construction / demolition activity at the former Ranchos restaurant and market at Pt Loma Avenue and Ebers. A reader sent the photos.

4705 Point Loma Avenue

The project at 4705 Point Loma Ave. is based on a coastal development permit for the demolition of the existing retail building and the construction of two MDU (multi-dwelling unit) buildings – each with 4 units. This project is an affordable housing density bonus project.

Neighbors and people in the community probably are breathing sighs of relief to know something is going in there, as this building has remained vacate for years – if not a decade. The site of Ranchos, a joint market and vegetarian Mexican restaurant at one time, the building went unused when they closed. Then a veterans’ group that had been kicked out of its space on Newport Avenue tried to lease it but met such fierce opposition from locals they dumped their plan. Nobody has done anything with it since. (For context, see this.)

Back in 2022, the Project Review Committee recommended denial of the project based on the arrangement of structures blocking off public east-west views and lack of ground level patios, courtyards and interaction with public right-of-way. The vote was 4-0.

Comments from the PRC (from minutes):

Balconies and offsets appreciated, good roofline. Affordability is a big issue here. No outdoor space or engagement with sidewalk, could at least do common podium deck. Roof decks are not a safe alternative to outdoor space for pets/children. Uses raised planter to exceed 30’ height. Be wary of paving because of sidewalk vending ordinance. Using homeless as reason for having no patios is dismissive, the walled off street frontage encourages bad behavior.