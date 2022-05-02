OB Planning Board Returns to In-Person Meetings: 2 Projects Up for Review – 4953 Coronado, 4705 Point Loma – Wed., May 4

This Wednesday, May 4, the Ocean Beach Planning Board returns to in-person meetings and will begin meeting once again in the Ocean Beach Rec Center at 4726 Santa Monica Ave. The Board has also issued a caveat. ” Our meeting room capacity is restricted to 25 persons, so depending on turnout we may ask applicants and speakers to wait in the lobby until their item is called.”

Besides electing a secretary for the Board, dealing with two possible appointments, and having a presentation on the OB Estuary Enhancement Project, the volunteer panel has two projects to review.

4953 Coronado Avenue

The Board will review an application for a Coastal Development Permit at 4953 Coronado to demolish an existing detached garage for an existing single-family residence. The applicant then wants to construct a 1,200 square foot, 2-story ADU with attached garage, a 2nd floor deck and a roof deck.

The sub-committee that does an initial review before the full Board looks at a project, recommended approval of project by a 4-0 vote contingent on meeting the FAR (floor-area-ration) requirements and providing more open railing on 2nd floor balcony wall. The Project Review Committee commented that 81% of FAR is used for living area for this project, whereas the code requires 25% for parking. The FAR is a very big, big deal, and applicants must meet it requirements.

4705 Point Loma Avenue

[UPDATE: The presenter for this project will not be available on Wednesday, so will probably be on the June agenda. ]The other project is at 4705 Point Loma Ave., and is an application for a CDP to demolish the existing retail structure and construct 2 multi-dwelling unit buildings, each with 4 units. This project is an affordable housing density bonus project. This is the former Ranchos market and veggie restaurant that sat vacant for many years after the local community nixed a plan by veterans to open their hall at the location.

The Project Review Committee recommended denial of the project based on the arrangement of structures blocking off public east-west views and lack of ground level patios, courtyards and interaction with public right-of-way. The vote was 4-0.

Comments from the PRC (from minutes):

Balconies and offsets appreciated, good roofline. Affordability is a big issue here. No outdoor space or engagement with sidewalk, could at least do common podium deck. Roof decks are not a safe alternative to outdoor space for pets/children. Uses raised planter to exceed 30’ height. Be wary of paving because of sidewalk vending ordinance. Using homeless as reason for having no patios is dismissive, the walled off street frontage encourages bad behavior.

Here is the official agenda: