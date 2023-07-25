To My Old Lady

by Ernie McCray
Hey,
Maria Ester Nieto.
I was just thinking
how many years ago
we used to refer to our girlfriends
as our “old lady,”
with no thought
that a day might come
when your squeeze is just that,”
an old lady,
a beauty like you
turning eighty,
rocking it,
walking the earth
with the Latina in you,
and the Chicana in you,
and the humanity in you
pouring out to the world
unwaveringly
like soft waters flowing
downstream,
continuing giving to the world,
still nurturing
counselors and psychotherapists
who accomplish wonderful things
toward creating a society
that appreciates its diversity,
still contributing
to keeping our city’s community colleges
on the path
to being the best they can be,
still there
solidly and lovingly
for family and friends
in any way you can
which makes my loving you
an endeavor of mine
that has no end
as I simply adore you for
just being you,
for the pillow-talk
we do
about our latest
aches and pains,
and what we can do in respect to
changing what’s happening
in a world that often seems deranged,
for the way we watch
“Death in Paradise”
over and over again,
for how we wish for the same things
like wanting
the writers and actors’ strike
to come to an end
so, we can watch
“Colbert,”
“SNL”
and the “Daily Show” again.
Oh, having you as my
sexy lover
and very best friend,
is as special
and essential to my wellbeing
as breathing,
as a restful night’s sleep,
as a healthy meal.
My love for you
is deep as the sea.
You’re everything to me.
My old lady.
