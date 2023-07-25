To My Old Lady

by Ernie McCray

Hey,

Maria Ester Nieto.

I was just thinking

how many years ago

we used to refer to our girlfriends

as our “old lady,”

with no thought

that a day might come

when your squeeze is just that,”

an old lady,

a beauty like you

turning eighty,

rocking it,

walking the earth

with the Latina in you,

and the Chicana in you,

and the humanity in you

pouring out to the world

unwaveringly

like soft waters flowing

downstream,

continuing giving to the world,

still nurturing

counselors and psychotherapists

who accomplish wonderful things

toward creating a society

that appreciates its diversity,

still contributing

to keeping our city’s community colleges

on the path

to being the best they can be,

still there

solidly and lovingly

for family and friends

in any way you can

which makes my loving you

an endeavor of mine

that has no end

as I simply adore you for

just being you,

for the pillow-talk

we do

about our latest

aches and pains,

and what we can do in respect to

changing what’s happening

in a world that often seems deranged,

for the way we watch

“Death in Paradise”

over and over again,

for how we wish for the same things

like wanting

the writers and actors’ strike

to come to an end

so, we can watch

“Colbert,”

“SNL”

and the “Daily Show” again.

Oh, having you as my

sexy lover

and very best friend,

is as special

and essential to my wellbeing

as breathing,

as a restful night’s sleep,

as a healthy meal.

My love for you

is deep as the sea.

You’re everything to me.

My old lady.