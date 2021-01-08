8 Residential Units Planned for Former Ranchos on Point Loma Avenue

Eight residential units are planned for the old, Ranchos site on Point Loma Avenue.

An application for a Coastal Development Permit at 4705 Point Loma Avenue has been made by Isabella Vinueza Guzman. Guzman’s application requests a permit for the demolition of the existing retail structure – which years ago used to be a second Ranchos restaurant as well as a food store for the Peninsula – and the construction of two buildings with four units each for a total of eight new units. The application was filed on January 5, 2021.

Notice signs went up January 26 around the immediate neighborhood announcing the future decision by the city’s Development Services Department on the project. (See below.)

According to the Notice, ” This project is an affordable housing density bonus project of eight units total,” and is a 0.16-acre site.

Here is the first section of the Notice:

As a property owner, tenant, or person who has requested notice, you should know that the Development Services Department Staff will make a decision to approve, conditionally approve, modify or deny an application for a Coastal Development Permit for a demolition of an existing retail structure and construction of two, buildings with four units each for a total of eight new units. This project is an affordable housing density bonus project of eight units total. The 0.16-acre site is located at 4705 Point Loma Avenue in the CC-4-2 Zone and the Coastal Overlay Zone (Non-Appealable), within the Ocean Beach Community Plan area. Council District 2. This development is within the Coastal Overlay zone and the application was filed on January 5, 2021.

It’s Project No. 681097 and the City Project Manager is Derrick Johnson (D.J.), (619) 446-5477 / DNJohnson@sandiego.gov .

The following is also part of the Notice – but check out the language:

Please note that Community Planning Groups provide citizens with an opportunity for involvement in advising the City on land use matters. Community Planning Group considerations are a recommended, but not required, part of the project review process. (My emphasis.)

No wonder new applicants are confused when they appear before the OB Planning Board. The City staff is telling them, ‘hey, contact the local citizen planners if you want, but it’s not required. Sure, tear down an old relic of the community and throw up eight brand new units without any community input. What the hay?’

Here is the full language of the paragraph:

Please note that Community Planning Groups provide citizens with an opportunity for involvement in advising the City on land use matters. Community Planning Group considerations are a recommended, but not required, part of the project review process. You may contact Andrea Schlageter, Chair of the Ocean Beach Community Planning Group at (619) 818-2555 or aeschlag@gmail.com to inquire about the community planning group meeting dates, times, and location for community review of this project.

For some more history of the building: after Ranchos closed, it sat vacate for years. Then a group of military vets who got kicked out of their Newport Avenue venue tried to open their club in the building. But there was so much local neighborhood opposition, that the veterans gave up. And the building has remained vacate for many years since. Many years. It was a drag on the entire commercial area of Point Loma Avenue.

Here is the 2 page Notice:

(tip o’ hat to Debbie Greene)