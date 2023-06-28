‘Speak For the San Diego River Mouth’ — Thursday, June 29,

From San Diego Audubon Society

Every Thursday and Sunday our San Diego River Mouth Docents set up an informational booth and a spotting scope at the San Diego River Mouth, next to OB Dog Beach.

Our docents aim to educate the Ocean Beach community and enhance the appreciation of the habitat surrounding the San Diego River Mouth. Come and find out why this location is one of San Diego’s Top 5 Best Birding Hotspots!

The San Diego River Mouth is part of an Important Bird Area that features coastal wetland, sand dune, sage scrub, and mudflat habitats. Only 10% of habitats like this remain in California, and they are vital to the survival of species like Snowy Plovers, Ridgeway’s Rail and Salt Marsh Bird’s Beak.

Join us in appreciation of this natural resource by coming out and saying hello to the River Mouth Docents. Please remember to keep yourself, your pets, and your children on trail at all times to ensure this space stays safe and restful for endangered species.

Note that this is weather dependent.

Speak For the San Diego River Mouth

Thursday, June 29, 2023

2:00 pm5:00 pm

Within the trails next to OB Dog Beach, GPS Coordinates: 32.755113, -117.249098

The closest parking lot is located near the dog beach at 5156W W Point Loma Blvd, San Diego, CA 92107 – find us within the trails! You may event spot us in the early mornings on Tuesdays monitoring for California Least Terns.

Contact Info

Coral Weaver

weaver@sandiegoaudubon.org