OB Historical Society: Ocean Beach’s Extraordinary Artist – Charles Faust – Thurs., June 15

The Ocean Beach Historical Society invites you to join them for the program, “A Retrospective: Ocean Beach’s Extraordinary Artist Charles Faust,” presented by Kathy Blavatt, on Thurs., June 15, 2023, 7 pm– Water’s Edge Faith Community, 1984 Sunset Cliffs Blvd., in Ocean Beach.

Charles Faust was a modern-day Renaissance man. He was among the echelons of Ocean Beach’s most famous artists. He was multifaceted in various mediums in the fine art world, commercial art and illustration, design, and structural design.

Faust’s worked for the San Diego Zoo, Lindbergh Field, and he had a vast number of freelance accounts. Faust also worked out of a studio on Voltaire Street in Ocean Beach, where he created many of his signature sand castings that were displayed at commercial buildings and homes on the peninsula. Learn about this talented man and see an array of his incredible artwork. OBHS programs are entertaining, informative, and FREE!