The Law, in Its Majesty: King Todd’s ‘Unauthorized Camping Ban’

By Mat Wahlstrom

Today, June 13, the City Council will vote to make appearing unhoused in public illegal. Euphemistically called a ‘unauthorized camping ban,” its purpose is to pretend to solve a problem by making it invisible.

Despite winning election largely by campaigning to solve the homeless crisis that undid the political prospects of his predecessor, Todd Gloria has doubled down on Kevin Faulconer’s policy of all stick and no carrot.

Cynically or not, yesterday even Faulconer called out this latest effort — though more for the shortage of shelter space to store people than for its lack of compassion.

And it’s really saying something when Gloria, who’s appropriated the mantle of equity, is getting support for this from Fox News viewers.

As I and others have written, homelessness and housing precarity are the predictable consequence of expecting a market to solve a problem a market creates. There’s simply more money to be made from cultivating selective scarcity than creating abundant affordability.

Over half of San Diego residents are renters, but more of them become unhoused each year than the city helps out of homelessness. And homeowners are now seeing how city government has become wholly devoted to dismembering land use regulations for developers at their expense.

The unhoused population in California jumped 51% from 2014 to 2022 — the same time period that began with then-Councilmember Chris Ward asserting “being homeless isn’t illegal,” that individuals’ actions were criminal but not a class of people by definition.

But with the ban being voted on today, our electeds have given up even pretending that there’s a difference.

Fearless champions of the unafflicted and unoppressed, those in the “Todd Squad” have become so accustomed to privilege that they label any engagement other than agreement as oppression.

They’re so convinced of their righteousness, they’ve stopped questioning if what they’re doing is right.

Included in the city budget approved last week is an additional $2.2 million for the Police Department for the implementation and enforcement — when it already receives more funding than social services.

Also last week, Gloria held what he called a press conference to push for this ban at a paid private event, where he was caught on social media arriving in a chauffeured SUV at a private entrance away from protesters.

And in an unprecedented move, Councilmember Whitburn and Mayor Gloria harvested the email addresses of everyone who has written to them in the past, to exhort one and to “voice your support for the ordinance by emailing our office and members of the City Council.” Which is not only presumptuous, but insulting to those they never bothered to respond in the first place.

As the Regional Task Force on Homelessness, Community Advocates for Just and Moral Governance, and dozens of other organizations have noted, this ban is not only inhumane but unconstitutional, certain to be met with lawsuits — but just as certain to increase suffering until it’s overturned.

Anatole France famously wrote, “The law, in its majesty, prohibits rich and poor alike from sleeping under bridges.” A society that lacks the imagination to prevent the need for anyone to sleep under a bridge — or in tents on our streets — suffers from the greatest poverty of all: an absence of compassion.

Also see this and this.