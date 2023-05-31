OB Elementary Will Be Launch Site for Luminosity’s July 4th Drone Light Show

Ocean Beach Elementary School has been selected as the venue for the upcoming Fourth of July Drone Light Show. The Luminosity Steering Committee, in collaboration with the City of San Diego, is finalizing details to launch 300 drones from the school premises for the performance.

Initially, Dog Beach was the intended launch site. However, because of nearby sensitive habitats, the location required permits, studies, and applications from multiple government agencies, which caused the group to pivot to OB Elementary for this year.

“To ensure the show takes place in 2023, we had to swiftly change our plans and choose an alternate site,” said Mike James, co-chair of Luminosity. “In many ways, this location is even better as it is more centrally situated.”

He further noted, “Another advantage is that we can utilize the entire block of the school and extend the display and safety zone over the Ocean Beach Rec Center and Pioneer School.”

The 12-minute drone show promises to have minimal impact on the neighboring residential areas. The drones produce a sound level of only approximately 73 decibels during launch, ensuring a beautiful and peaceful experience for residents. The drones will fly at an altitude of 300 to 400 feet, so the Newport Avenue business district offers one of the best vantage points for spectators to enjoy the display.

“We encourage beachgoers on the Fourth of July to explore the shops and restaurants in the area and then enjoy the drone show,” added James. This presents a fantastic opportunity for locals and visitors alike to make the most of the festivities and support local businesses in the process.

Skyworx and the Global Drone Network, an international drone collaborative, will craft a custom, choreographed display, laying the groundwork for an annual event the entire community can be proud of. Notably, they recently held the first drone show at Fenway Park after a Boston Red Sox game, showcasing their expertise in creating stunning aerial spectacles.

Luminosity, in partnership with Peninsula Alliance, a nonprofit, has also announced the IBEW Local 569 as a sponsor.

“Our efforts are entirely funded by community-based donations and sponsorship. We are grateful to the IBEW Local 569 for supporting us on our inaugural year,” James continued, “We still need additional funding to ensure this reimagined, environmentally and pet-friendly Fourth of July celebration will become a new tradition for Ocean Beach.”

Donations can be made on the Luminosity website at https://obluminosity.com/donations/.

From Peninsula Beacon