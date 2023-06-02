Making Amanda’s Dream for a Better Us Is Up to Us

by Ernie McCray

Amanda Gorman

gifted us with

“The Hill We Climb”

at an

inaugural celebration,

a poem inspiring hope

which hangs on weakly

by a thread

in our nation,

a poem a parent had

removed from a school

because in her narrowed way

of looking at things

she saw it as

hateful, un-educational,

confusing, and indoctrinating

which makes me inclined

to opine

that this woman

hasn’t read a line

of Amanda’s poetry

that, ever so eloquently,

asks us

to leave behind

all that restricted us from getting along

in our dark past

when it comes to culture

and race

and ethnicity,

and shine a bright light on a path

leading to societal changes

where we utilize

our diversity

to somehow find a way

to live harmoniously,

peacefully,

but of course, though,

in the process

we have to deal

with people like the woman

who got a remarkable piece of art

taken away,

fear-ridden folks

whose knees shake

every time

their mind wanders

to the very thought

that their children

might be exposed to learning

that could inspire them

and future generations

to make our country

live up to what it can be:

one

where the citizens

are accepting and respectful

of what everyone brings

to the table

that can assist us

as we build

a more

loving and caring

society.

Ms. Gorman

made it perfectly clear

that it’s a human environment

such as this

that she’s seeking

for us.

Making it happen

is up to us.