Making Amanda’s Dream for a Better Us Is Up to Us

by Ernie McCray
Amanda Gorman
gifted us with
“The Hill We Climb”
at an
inaugural celebration,
a poem inspiring hope
which hangs on weakly
by a thread
in our nation,
a poem a parent had
removed from a school
because in her narrowed way
of looking at things
she saw it as
hateful, un-educational,
confusing, and indoctrinating
which makes me inclined
to opine
that this woman
hasn’t read a line
of Amanda’s poetry
that, ever so eloquently,
asks us
to leave behind
all that restricted us from getting along
in our dark past
when it comes to culture
and race
and ethnicity,
and shine a bright light on a path
leading to societal changes
where we utilize
our diversity
to somehow find a way
to live harmoniously,
peacefully,
but of course, though,
in the process
we have to deal
with people like the woman
who got a remarkable piece of art
taken away,
fear-ridden folks
whose knees shake
every time
their mind wanders
to the very thought
that their children
might be exposed to learning
that could inspire them
and future generations
to make our country
live up to what it can be:
one
where the citizens
are accepting and respectful
of what everyone brings
to the table
that can assist us
as we build
a more
loving and caring
society.
Ms. Gorman
made it perfectly clear
that it’s a human environment
such as this
that she’s seeking
for us.
Making it happen
is up to us.
