Breakfast Republic Sued by Employees for Failure to Pay Wages, Overtime, Tips and Provide Meal Periods

Breakfast Republic — the well-known eatery — is being sued by its employees for a swath of violations of California labor law.

According to the class action lawsuit, Breakfast Republic’s eight corporate entities, including its Ocean Beach site at 4839 Newport, allegedly violated California Labor by failing to:

(1) pay minimum wages;

(2) pay overtime wages;

(3) provide required meal and rest periods;

(4) reimburse for required business expenses;

(5) provide wages when due;

(6) provide accurate itemized wage statements; and

(7) provide tips and/or gratuities.

The Breakfast Republic class action lawsuit, Case No. 37-2022-00005487-CU-OE-CTL, is currently pending in the San Diego County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the complaint can be read here.

San Diego labor law attorneys, at Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC, filed the class action complaint. For more information the suit, go here.

These are serious allegations against this local restaurant chain, and if they are true and are being carried out at their 7 eateries, these violations have affected many of their workers and staff.

In the meantime until this lawsuit is resolved, the Rag suggests that OBceans go find breakfast somewhere else.