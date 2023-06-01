‘The OB Pier Is Rising’ — A Video by Charles Landon

Enjoy this brand new short video of “The OB Pier Is Rising” by Charles Landon.
Dan Plante of KUSI helped spread a rumor yesterday from local business owners that the pier is set to reopen by the Fourth of July.
