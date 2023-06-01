‘The OB Pier Is Rising’ — A Video by Charles Landon

June 1, 2023

in Ocean Beach

Enjoy this brand new short video of “The OB Pier Is Rising” by Charles Landon.

Dan Plante of KUSI helped spread a rumor yesterday from local business owners that the pier is set to reopen by the Fourth of July.

 

