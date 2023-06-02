San Diego Planning Commission Chair: ‘SB 10 is fatally flawed’ — Decision Put Off Until August

After a 5-hour hearing Thursday, June 1, on Mayor Todd Gloria’s Housing Action Plan which would incorporate the implementation of Senate Bill 10, the San Diego Planning Commission decided they needed more time to evaluate the proposal and voted to take it up again on August 3rd.

Senate Bill 10 was the prominent source for debate in council chambers during public comment. The most significant criticism of the bill by far was that it becomes irreversible once the City opts in.

CBS8 reported:

About 70 people filled council chambers in addition to a few dozen who called in over the phone, and while the majority spoke out against SB 10, a handful of supporters showed up too.

NBC reported:

Dozens of people took a stand at the city’s Planning Commission meeting as they discussed the potential high-density developments coming to San Diego neighborhoods if Senate Bill 10 is implemented.

Several commissioners, including Chairman Bill Hofman, voiced reservations about how the state bill would be implemented. Hofman stated:

“I think SB 10 is fatally flawed. I don’t think that was a good piece of legislation, especially the permanency.”

Neighbors for a Better San Diego — the main organization that has mobilized San Diegans against Senate Bill 10 — summarized its observations of the hearing in an email to its thousands of members:

In all, there were over 850 comments submitted, with almost all of them opposing SB 10.

The commissioners had many reservations about SB 10 and several shared our concerns about the size and scope of it.

Some commissioners wanted SB 10 removed from the Housing Action Package completely, while others asked for revisions before making a final decision. In the end, the Planning Commission asked to continue the Housing Action Package until August 3rd.

Here are some quotes from people who attended and who were opposed to Senate Bill 10, as reported by local TV stations:

One unnamed resident:

“Gone will be views of the sky, the sun blocked ou. Gone will be any sense of tranquility. Gone will be any sense of community. Gone will be any sense of public safety.”

A Talmadge resident:

“The historic districts in Kensington and Talmadge were discussed in the 1998 community plan, they have been in the offing for a long time. You as a commission should have no part in this. If you personally believe in local government that is democratic and representative current and future, you should not support SB10.”

Danna Givot at the podium said:

“High density randomly dropped into neighborhoods, minimal setbacks of 4-5 feet, and massive building volumes out-of-scale with the neighborhoods they’ll be dropped into.”

“Once a parcel is designated as eligible for Senate Bill 10, it can never be zoned for less density, so never, that’s the kicker in all of this.”

Geoff Hueter, Chair of Neighbors for a Better San Diego stated:

“The exclusions for SB 10 developments are very, very minor. What’s an urban area? If you have neighbors on either side of you and a street in front of you, you’re in an urban area, and you qualify.”

Dave Nicolai, a resident of El Cerrito, feels Mayor Gloria’s plan isn’t the right approach:

“It’s just going to pack ‘em in and see how much they can fit. It’s haphazard development. This stuff belongs on transit corridors, not in single-family neighborhoods.”

