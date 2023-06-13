Trump Indictment Rally – Tuesday, June 13 – San Diego County Admin Building

Rally to Support the Rule of Law at 5:30 Pm

At County Administration Building — 1600 Pacific highway

On Tues a coalition of Indivisible Groups will rally to support the rule of law and the US justice system. We stand behind the American principle that no person is above the law in this country. We stand for due process and the right of everyone to a trial by their peers.

For more information contact John Mattes

Chairman Hillcrest Indivisible 858 -336 9038

Above photo was taken Tues., June 13, 2023 by CNN — see text here.