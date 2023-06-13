Rally to Support the Rule of Law at 5:30 Pm
At County Administration Building — 1600 Pacific highway
On Tues a coalition of Indivisible Groups will rally to support the rule of law and the US justice system. We stand behind the American principle that no person is above the law in this country. We stand for due process and the right of everyone to a trial by their peers.
For more information contact John Mattes
Chairman Hillcrest Indivisible 858 -336 9038
Above photo was taken Tues., June 13, 2023 by CNN — see text here.
A half hour ago, Donald Trump entered the courtroom before a Florida magistrate judge where he is expected to enter a plea to the 37 criminal charges he faces. The booking process took about 10 minutes, during which his co-defendant, Walt Nauta, did have a mugshot taken. CNN
https://www.cnn.com/politics/live-news/donald-trump-indictment-court-appearance-06-13-23/index.html
Trump pleaded not guilty to federal charges during his court appearance.