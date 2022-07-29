The ‘Get Out the Vote’ by Black Folks (The Truth Hidden by the Big Lie)

by Ernie McCray

I have to roll my eyes

every time

I hear a reference

to the “Big Lie,”

that compilation

of fabrications

about how an election

was stolen,

how signatures had been forged

along with votes being rigged,

and ballots dropped from the rolls

as felons and dead folks showed up at the polls,

not to mention

all the illegal Latinos

pouring across our southern borders

to cast a vote

while voters who

had moved out of some states

returned home to vote…

Can’t help

turning my eyes

towards the sky

with all that smoke blowing in my face,

especially when I know

that the originator

of these highly “Pinocchio-fied” lies

was denied

a second term as president

because, in large part,

Black voters had a head start

in seeing that he was rejected,

taking into consideration

that long before #45

came along with all his jive,

we were very busy striving to remain enfranchised,

as that’s a social and political enterprise

in which we’ve been engaged,

pretty much day to day, in some way,

for centuries.

We get no off days, if you please.

Keeping a “Grand Dragon” kind of yahoo

out of the White House,

was as important to us

as staying free of a killer disease.

While he was dreaming up

and spreading untruths

we were doing what it takes

to get people into a voting booth,

gathering together throughout the nation,

energized,

conversing and analyzing and strategizing,

utilizing, in this society,

our only real shot at

keeping our hopes and dreams alive –

while slide dancing

and enjoying barbecue,

sipping Hennessy

and praying too,

with HBCU bands on campuses

drumming and marching to a

“Get to the Polls” beat,

knocking on doors

and hitting the streets,

offering rides to the polls,

pulling off political upsets all over the place,

getting a win, with Latinos and Native people,

for Biden in Arizona of all places.

Such is the truth hidden

by the “Big Lie.”

The bigger truth being:

our very

republic slash democracy

was saved from a tragedy.