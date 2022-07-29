New California Budget Includes $4.5 Million for Ocean Beach Library Expansion

In great news for Obceans, a new California state budget includes $4.5 million to expand the Ocean Beach Library.
A total of $68.5 million is coming to San Diego for projects — $29 million will fund park and recreation projects, $28 million will fund library projects, $7.3 million will fund cultural projects and $4 million will fund projects that promote green jobs and enhance public safety.
Besides the money for the OB Library, other funded projects in San Diego include:
- $20 million to build a new library in the southeastern San Diego neighborhood of Oak Park;
- $8 million to expand Ward Canyon Park in Normal Heights;
- $5 million to restore Villa Montezuma museum in Sherman Heights,
- $4 million to upgrade Clay Park in Rolando Village,
- $3.3 million for an office complex in Valencia Park;
- $3 million to upgrade Olive Grove Community Park in Clairemont.
Other projects receiving at least $1 million include:
- the South Clairemont Community Park recreation center,
- the Martin Luther King Jr. Pool in Encanto,
- Camino de la Costa viewpoint in La Jolla,
- University Community Library,
- San Carlos Library,
- San Diego Natural History Museum and
- the Marston House.
Projects or programs receiving less than $1 million include:
- the San Diego Family Justice Center,
- the Mountain View Park sports courts,
- Serra Mesa trails,
- Carmel Knolls Park,
- Carmel Mission Park,
- Sage Canyon Park,
- Rancho Bernardo Community Park,
- Black Mountain Mine Open Space,
- Canyonside Community Park and
- Peñasquitos Creek Neighborhood Park.
