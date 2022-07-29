New California Budget Includes $4.5 Million for Ocean Beach Library Expansion

In great news for Obceans, a new California state budget includes $4.5 million to expand the Ocean Beach Library.

A total of $68.5 million is coming to San Diego for projects — $29 million will fund park and recreation projects, $28 million will fund library projects, $7.3 million will fund cultural projects and $4 million will fund projects that promote green jobs and enhance public safety.

Besides the money for the OB Library, other funded projects in San Diego include:

$20 million to build a new library in the southeastern San Diego neighborhood of Oak Park;

$8 million to expand Ward Canyon Park in Normal Heights;

$5 million to restore Villa Montezuma museum in Sherman Heights,

$4 million to upgrade Clay Park in Rolando Village,

$3.3 million for an office complex in Valencia Park;

$3 million to upgrade Olive Grove Community Park in Clairemont.

Other projects receiving at least $1 million include:

the South Clairemont Community Park recreation center,

the Martin Luther King Jr. Pool in Encanto,

Camino de la Costa viewpoint in La Jolla,

University Community Library,

San Carlos Library,

San Diego Natural History Museum and

the Marston House.

Projects or programs receiving less than $1 million include:

the San Diego Family Justice Center,

the Mountain View Park sports courts,

Serra Mesa trails,

Carmel Knolls Park,

Carmel Mission Park,

Sage Canyon Park,

Rancho Bernardo Community Park,

Black Mountain Mine Open Space,

Canyonside Community Park and

Peñasquitos Creek Neighborhood Park.

San Diego Union-Tribune