New California Budget Includes $4.5 Million for Ocean Beach Library Expansion

The OB Library continues to have limited hours as follows: Weds-Thurs 9:30-6 | Monday-Tues 11:30-8pm

In great news for Obceans, a new California state budget includes $4.5 million to expand the Ocean Beach Library.

A total of $68.5 million is coming to San Diego for projects — $29 million will fund park and recreation projects, $28 million will fund library projects, $7.3 million will fund cultural projects and $4 million will fund projects that promote green jobs and enhance public safety.

Besides the money for the OB Library, other funded projects in San Diego include:

  • $20 million to build a new library in the southeastern San Diego neighborhood of Oak Park;
  • $8 million to expand Ward Canyon Park in Normal Heights;
  • $5 million to restore Villa Montezuma museum in Sherman Heights,
  • $4 million to upgrade Clay Park in Rolando Village,
  • $3.3 million for an office complex in Valencia Park;
  • $3 million to upgrade Olive Grove Community Park in Clairemont.

Other projects receiving at least $1 million include:

  • the South Clairemont Community Park recreation center,
  • the Martin Luther King Jr. Pool in Encanto,
  • Camino de la Costa viewpoint in La Jolla,
  • University Community Library,
  • San Carlos Library,
  • San Diego Natural History Museum and
  • the Marston House.

Projects or programs receiving less than $1 million include:

  • the San Diego Family Justice Center,
  • the Mountain View Park sports courts,
  • Serra Mesa trails,
  • Carmel Knolls Park,
  • Carmel Mission Park,
  • Sage Canyon Park,
  • Rancho Bernardo Community Park,
  • Black Mountain Mine Open Space,
  • Canyonside Community Park and
  • Peñasquitos Creek Neighborhood Park.

