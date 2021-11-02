The Expansion of the Ocean Beach Library

Here is the official artist’s rendering of the new OB library, expanded. More models and details were be displayed at Wednesday’s OB Planning Board meeting.

From the City:

The Ocean Beach Library Expansion will include demolition of the 2-story adjacent building (the Annex), remodel the existing 5,095 sf library and construct a new 4,205 sf extension to the library. The new extension will designate space for expanded book collection area, a community meeting room with kitchenette, study rooms, office space, a Teen area, storage rooms, outdoor gathering area and new restrooms.

Project Information

Ocean Beach Library Expansion

Location: Sunset Cliffs Blvd and Santa Monica Ave

Area: 5,095 existing sf -> 9,300 sf with addition

Current Phase: Design Development- 30% Design

Estimated Cost: $8.5 Million (initial cost estimate)

Here is an expanded view of the west end of the new design:

.

The City has now completed the initial drawings and floor plans. And they want your feedback!!!

Please come to the Ocean Beach Planning Board Meeting this Wednesday, Nov. 3, at 6 pm at Water’s Edge Faith Community, 1984 Sunset Cliffs Blvd. The City will present these renderings and want to hear your comments! To view the renderings prior to the meeting, check the planning board’s website: oceanbeachplanning.org/meetings.

Masks are required inside the church, and remember, street parking on Wednesdays is always tight on Farmer’s Market night.

See you there!!