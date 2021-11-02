November 2021 Events From the Ocean Beach Green Center

All events are online and free unless stated otherwise.

World leaders and activists have arrived in Glasgow, Scotland, for COP26, a critical United Nations summit aimed at averting the most catastrophic effects of the climate crisis. For full coverage see Democracy Now https://www.democracynow.org/ Also visit our “get involved” tab http://www.oceanbeachgreencenter.org/get-involved.html for local Climate group’s websites.

Every Saturday 10:15 am. Climate Mobilization Coalition Zoom Meeting. November 6th, 13th, 20th, 27th. Keep up-to-date on climate issues and Climate Action events. To register email Jon Findley at jon@climatemobsd.org. More info: https://www.facebook.com/SDClimateMobilization/

November 1st to November 30th Red Nation Film Festival recommended by Peace San Diego The 25th RNCI Red Nation Awards “Hollywood & Indian Country’s Biggest Night for American Indian & Indigenous Voices” Cementing Native image at the forefront of the industry, highlighting the very best American Indian & Indigenous contributions in film, television, comedy, music and the arts. Presented by Red Nation Celebration Institute and Red Nation Television Network More info: https://www.facebook.com/RedNationFF

November 3rd Wednesday 5:30 pm – 6:45 pm Tackling the Housing and Climate Crises: Solutions for a Zero Carbon San Diego Event by Hammond Climate Solutions and Climate Hub In this webinar, panelists from Casa Familiar, the Partnership for the Advancement of New Americans (PANA) and the San Diego Housing Federation will discuss solutions to tackling San Diego’s housing and climate crises, and provide key recommendations to foster more equitable and sustainable communities where all residents can thrive. Please RSVP in advance by registering here: https://us02web.zoom.us/…/tZElfu6sqT8vE9FmjHgpxSKaEHNAp.. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/1248173602326031/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

November 4th Thursday 10 AM – November 6th Saturday 3 pm 2021 Brady Conference Event by San Diegans for Gun Violence Prevention Hear from national experts, grassroots and youth leaders on ways we can work together to combat gun violence nationwide! Over the past year Brady has been a leader in forwarding a national legislative agenda on gun reform and passing of life-saving legislation in California, Colorado, Nevada, New York, and Virginia. That means we have a lot to learn from this year so we are hosting our first virtual national conference! Learn about emerging issues — and solutions — in the gun violence prevention movement and tangible actions to prevent gun violence in your community, state and nationwide. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/1822448464627939?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

November 5th Friday 6 pm – 8 pm No More Factory Farms “Cube” Outreach Event by Direct Action Everywhere – San Diego, David Engel and Rach Roselover Piazza della Famiglia 555 W Date St. San Diego We will talk to people about our No More Factory Farms campaign. We will have a “cube” set up with signs and TV’s to grab people’s attention. If you don’t feel comfortable talking to people, you can come and hold a sign or TV or shadow someone with more outreaching experience if you want to learn how to approach strangers. We will meet on India street side of the plaza. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/918362652133118?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

November 5th Friday 7 pm – 8 pm Sierra Club Sierra Talks – San Diego’s Wild Parrot Rescue You will learn about the colorful parrots and the SoCal Parrot (SCP), a 501c3 nonprofit in Jamul, that rescues and rehabilitates wild parrots from all over Southern California, the only organization in the region working exclusively with wild, naturalized parrots. It bridges the care gap that naturalized parrots fall into because they are neither native wildlife nor truly domestic. In addition to daily rescue work, SCP advocates for wild parrots by participating in community outreach and educational programs. More info: https://act.sierraclub.org/events/details?formcampaignid=7013q000002FcYQAA0&mapLinkHref=

November 5th 6 pm – 8 pm Border Angels Presents: 100th Bond Celebration! Mujeres Brew House1983 Julian Avenue San Diego 92113 Border Angels is celebrating reaching 100 bonds through our Familias Reunidas program. Thanks to you, we are close to our goal of helping 100 people be free from for-profit immigration prison! We have assisted people from 26 different countries of origin. More info: https://www.facebook.com/BorderAngels/

November 5th Friday 5:30 pm Presentation on CA Statewide Redistricting Maps Event by Alliance San Diego Join for a virtual presentation on the Assembly, State Senate and Congressional districts maps drafted by PANA San Diego, Pillars of the Community, BAPAC San Diego and us through the Black Census and Redistricting Hub. More info:

November 6th Saturday 12 pm – 3 pm The Future is Now: King Tides photo exhibit Event by Buena Vista Audubon and San Diego Audubon Buena Vista Audubon’s Nature Center, 2202 S Coast Hwy Oceanside; These photos capture the impacts of king tides (the highest tides of the year) on coastal communities and habitats, and serve as a warning about the impacts of future sea level rise. More info: https://www.facebook.com/sdaudubon/photos/a.10150814773180364/10165717245610364/

November 6th Saturday 10 am – 12 pm Backyard Composting Basics In-Person Workshop at the Water Conservation Garden Event by Solana Center 12122 Cuyamaca College Dr. W El Cajon Join us for a 2-hour presentation where you will learn the basics of traditional backyard composting. Using trial-tested advice and interactive demonstrations, experienced educators will teach you all you need to know to get started with a bin that fits your needs and lifestyle. More info:

November 6th Saturday 10 am – 12 pm Compost Your Scraps Workshop Event by I Love A Clean San Diego Old Poway Train Park 14134 Midland Rd. Poway 92064 Join I Love A Clean San Diego for our first in-person workshop of the year, focused on kitchen waste reduction and composting. We’ll cover how to keep organics out of the landfill by shopping smart, storing food properly, and composting your scraps. We’ll also discuss different composting methods, do’s and don’ts for making healthy soil, and how to use your finished compost. More info:

November 6th Saturday 6 pm – 7 pm 15th Anniversary Virtual Event Think Dignity celebrates our local artists and activists who have used their voices and stories to uplift our communities and empower San Diegans to stand up for justice. Today, we celebrate one of our event speakers, Marla Mason, who is an author, poet, motivational speaker, and social activist. More info: https://www.facebook.com/ThinkDignity/?ref=page_internal

November 6th Saturday 10 am – 1 pm SD Fixit Clinic at the City of La Mesa’s, Earth Day/Park Appreciation Day Event by Zero Waste San Diego. MacArthur Park 4975 Memorial Dr, La Mesa, CA 91942 Bring your broken, non-functioning things: electronics, appliances, computers, toys, bicycles, clothes, etc. for assessment, disassembly, and possible repair. We’ll provide work-space, specialty tools, and guidance to help you disassemble and troubleshoot your item and it’s all free, though we welcome donations to keep the movement growing! Whether we fix it or not, you’ll learn more about how it was manufactured and how it worked while trusting it won’t end up in a landfill. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/410163504010362?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

November 7th SUNDAY 9 am – 3 pm CicloSDias Pacific Beach Event by San Diego County Bicycle Coalition Pacific Beach – San Diego, CA A FREE open streets celebrations Enjoy car-free streets for 2 miles and 10,000 people who are expected to attend this city-wide community celebration. No registration is required. It’s open to anyone who wants to bike, walk, stroll, roll or skate along some of San Diego’s most significant and historic neighborhoods. People of all ages and abilities are welcome, pets too! (on leashes of course!) Activities will include special promotions and festivities from local businesses and family oriented entertainment. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/1217810922018709?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

November 10th and November 11th Green Connections 2021 event by Swedish American Chamber of Commerce San Diego Join us as we invite Scandinavian and American industry-leaders, entrepreneurs and decision makers to share and exchange knowledge of how to build a more sustainable future. The focus on Clean Energy investment and an increase in the use of renewable energy has resulted in new jobs and economic growth, while decreasing the carbon emission. A two day virtual conference where speakers will talk about hydrogen solutions and electric transportation innovation. More info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/green-connections-2021-tickets-167381415319

November 10th Wednesday 4 pm – 5:30 pm Women in Green – California Mega Session Steadfast and Strong: Celebrating a Decade Together Event by San Diego Green Building Council Join us for a dynamic and lively conversation from California women leading in all areas of sustainability including policy, corporate, non-profit, and academia. Our presenters will reflect on achievements over the past 10 years and inspire you with their vision for the future. $25 More info: https://www.sd-gbc.org/wig_california_mega_session

November 11th Thursday 5:30 pm Renewable Energy Opportunities! Event by North County Climate Change Alliance Join us to hear from Dr. Phillip Watts about a prospective North County renewable energy project at Markel Reservoir, Carlsbad and as well as other nearby projects. While these projects are located here in San Diego County the approach could be used worldwide! We will also hear from Dave Rosenfeld, who is the Executive Director of the Solar Rights Alliance. He will update us on the current efforts underway to save rooftop solar. Register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/…/tZckfuirrzMqHNWfGpEM67eqp… More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/272375818105475?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

November 13th Saturday 10 am – 2 pm Grit & Gratitude: Citizens’ Climate Virtual Conference Event by Citizens Climate Lobby We’ve been preparing for this moment and mobilized like never before to get carbon pricing legislation enacted this year. We rallied our friends and family to make over 60,000 contacts to Congress and the President expressing the need for carbon pricing in budget reconciliation. And now carbon pricing legislation is under consideration in the U.S. Senate. Let’s celebrate what we accomplished this year, and look to what’s next as we continue on full steam ahead. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/303369234952270

November 14th Sunday 2 pm – 4 pm Solar Power and Quality Jobs Event by San Diego Labor Democratic Club Please join the Labor Democrats for their monthly meeting where they will have a panel discussion on Solar Energy, Net Metering and Labor. Zoom link: https://cccconfer.zoom.us/j/96336732631 More info: https://www.facebook.com/SDLaborDemClub/?ref=page_internal

November 14th Sunday 5 pm – 8 pm film The Race to Save the World Event by San Diego 350; The Race to Save The World is a climate documentary with a uniquely optimistic approach. It follows passionate activists whose single-minded focus is the creation of a sustainable world for future generations. These climate warriors, ages 15 to 72, are in the trenches fighting for a livable future, regardless of the personal cost. Emmy award-winning filmmaker Joe Gantz brings an urgent and intimate portrait of the protests, arrests, courtroom drama, and family turmoil these activists endure as they push for change. This film is an energizing call-to-action that inspires viewers to quit waiting on the sidelines and start making their voices heard.This screening is a fundraiser for SanDiego350. $10 Your purchase of this ticket includes access to our 5 p.m. watch party on November 14th and to the live panel discussion and Q&A immediately following at 6:45 p.m. You are welcome to watch the film anytime and come back for the panel on November 14th. If you miss the live panel, a recording will be provided. More info: https://sandiego350.org/events/

November 16th Tuesday 7 pm – 8:15 pm The Beauty and Complexity of Evolution: A Focus on Manzanitas Event by California Native Plant Society – San Diego Chapter Join us as we hear from plant ecologist/evolutionist focusing on plant community dynamics and conservation. Tom Parkeris a professor of Biology at SF State University since 1980, now Emeritus. More info:

November 17th Wednesday 9 am – 11 am Go Zero Net Energy (ZNE) in Existing City of San Diego Commercial Buildings Event by San Diego Green Building Council The City of San Diego owns more than 200 existing facilities and there are thousands of existing commercial properties in the city limits that will need to be retrofitted to reach the state’s 50% zero net energy (ZNE) target for commercial buildings by 2030. Learn why commercial buildings should go ZNE and how to get a project started. Project steps will be outlined using three City of San Diego libraries that recently went near-ZNE as real-world examples. Steps to be covered include design, construction, measurement and verification, and staff and visitor education. More info: https://www.sd-gbc.org/eic_11_17_21

November 17th Wednesday 1 pm – 2:30 pm Is There Hope for Immigration Reform ? Event by League of Women Voters of San Diego Mission Valley Library 2123 Fenton Pkwy San Diego Join us as we present a panel of experts who will address the complex topic of immigration reform and the current crisis at the border. This is an in person even but there will also be a video of the event on the LWVSD website. The League will ask for proof of vaccination or a recent negative Covid test at the welcome table for the health and safety of all More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/310883930871003/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

November 18th Thursday 10 am – 11:30 am Green Building Careers for Veterans The San Diego Green Building Council is proud to present this timely presentation and panel discussion with our partners at the Uplift Institute and the San Diego Urban Sustainability Coalition. With around 240,000 veterans residing in San Diego, this session will discuss the skills and experience that the veteran’s workforce can bring to California’s growing green jobs economy. We will also hear professionals within the industry discuss the skills and responsibilities associated with their respective fields, and share insight into the growth of the green building industry – covering topics such as sustainable architecture, energy efficiency projects, and certifications. Join us for this engaging conversation on the importance of green building careers for our communities! More info: https://www.sd-gbc.org/green_building_careers_for_veterans

November 20th Saturday 10 am – 2 pm Holiday Bazaar Olivewood Gardens and Learning Center 2525 N Avenue, National City 91950 Come enjoy the beautiful gardens with us while you shop from a seasonal selection of handcrafted artisanal wares made from Olivewood Kitchenistas® and local small businesses. From a variety of Olivewood-grown plants, gifts for the foodie in your life, Olivewood gear, and artisanal wares, you’ll find the perfect gifts to share with those you love. Stay to have some garden fun and try Olivewood-inspired food & drinks! We will have an Olivewood-inspired lunch available for purchase for the event. More info: https://www.olivewoodgardens.org/events/2021-holiday-bazaar/

November 20th to 28th Nonviolence in Action online conference War Resisters’ International recommended by Peace Resource Center San Diego The War Resisters’ International (WRI) network – and the whole international peace movement – finds itself at an important crossroads. Over the last hundred years we have been resisting war and its causes. In that time the nature of war has itself changed beyond all recognition, and our resistance has also changed, broadened and adapted. WRI works with many groups, organizations and individuals all over the world, supporting, connecting, learning, resisting. Nonviolence in Action will bring us together to reflect, learn and challenge one another to develop more effective strategies for taking nonviolent action against war and its causes.More info: https://wri-irg.org/en/nonviolence-in-action?fbclid=IwAR38UQJ8NfXWeSRATBk7iDB3Nr0fVPsHq9HBIVHyAXEO3BItIfR1NE7nqAo

November 21th Sunday 4 PM – 6 PM SURJ-SD November Chapter Meeting: Topics TBAl; Event by Showing Up for Racial Justice – SURJ San Diego. Each month, we hold a chapter meeting to connect around our collective vision to transform our community away from prison, police and colonial violence, and to share updates and actions from local partners, coalitions and our chapter’s working groups, followed by a Q&A. See our partners: http://surjsd.org/friends More info:

November 21st Sunday 10 am -12 pm Finch Frolic Garden Permaculture Monthly Open Tour [Fallbrook] Event by SanDiegoPermaculture 390 Vista del Indio Fallbrook This two hour walk through Finch Frolic Garden is an information-packed talk on basic permaculture techiniques. While seeing examples in this beautiful low-water-use, chemical-free 1.68 acre garden, you’ll learn about sheet mulching, rain catchment, where to place trees, polyculture, soil building, composting toilets, mud ovens, hugelkultur, repurposing, and so much more. Q and A follows. $15 For further instructions and directions go to: https://www.meetup.com/SanDiegoPermaculture/events/wgnmjsyccpbcc/

For Black Lives Matter and other communities of concern connections check out our list of social justice groups. Also many environmental groups are now embracing communities of concern, especially Climate groups that work on climate justice. Go to “get involved page” for their links http://www.oceanbeachgreencenter.org/get-involved.html

An excellent source for events and credible information from local and national sources is Peace San Diego at https://www.facebook.com/groups/PeaceSanDiego

A good source for events related to climate change and sustainability issues is San Diego Climate Action Network https://www.sdclimatenetwork.org/calendar/

New events are always happening….please check http://www.oceanbeachgreencenter.org/events-calendar.html for updates to the event list

Also visit our “get involved” tab http://www.oceanbeachgreencenter.org/get-involved.html for various group’s websites. Check their events page for their habitat restoration work parties, beach clean-ups, committee meetings, workshops, field trips etc.