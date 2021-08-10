‘Let’s Pause, Drop the Attacks and Have a Membership Election for the Open Seats on the OB Town Council’

Editordude: The following was submitted by Dan Dennison as a comment to an earlier post about the current crisis with the OB Town Council. We decided to run it on its own.

By Dan Dennison

Ocean Beach genuinely is a community—A unique and rare characteristic for most places where people live and work.

Because of the character, demographics and extraordinary diversity of issues directing community attention and concern within OB we need to have consistent, strong and sometimes assertive advocacy with the City and County. The Ocean Beach Town Council clearly is the mechanism to do this.

The OBTC has proven its ability to pull together multiple and sometimes disparate interests of a wide array of individuals and organizations. It also has proven its ability to diligently work on generally collaborative advocacy for the needs of Ocean Beach with Public representatives and departments.

The OBTC has also evolved at that premier community resource for remarkable Public Services such as the Toy and Food Drive and donations to the economically needy in Ocean Beach.

It is important to remember that all OBTC Board members are volunteers devoting numerous hours of their expertise and time without any compensation. The reward for their hard work is the successful accomplishment of the organization’s objectives and programs.

We are now learning about internal Board dissension arising from a member’s personal behavior and reactions from some Board Members. We are also seeing Social Media posts reflecting significant concern about the viability of the OBTC and what needs to be done.

Now is the time to pause and focus ONLY on why the OBTC is the most important and vital community organization to effectively advocate the challenges and solutions to our collective local community concerns.

The productive direction is for all parties to acknowledge the problems with the OBTC and intentionally drop all of the charges, criticism and personal attacks to reset and propel the OBTC forward. This includes no punitive action toward any other Board members. In this spirit the Board needs to trust the membership with the replacement of vacant Board seats . Let’s have an election for the open seats and freshly move forward. No one benefits until we rise above this morass.

I care about our community and know that until this OBTC controversy is out of site and out of mind the Council’s credibility will be dramatically diminished and Ocean Beach’s influence on public policy deteriorated.

Now is the time pause, take a couple deep breaths and follow the advice of Angelina Jolie “ It’s hard to be clear about who you are when you are carrying around a bunch of baggage from the past. I’ve learned to let go and move more quickly into the next place.”